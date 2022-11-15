ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister’s Relationship Timeline

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Skarl_0jBurYY800
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Courtesy of Carson McAllister/Instagram

A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world.💍💕😍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram. “It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.”

It wasn’t long before the twosome walked down the aisle. Carson and McAllister exchanged vows on New Year’s Day in 2016. Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and more DWTS pros were bridesmaids on their costar’s big day. Several of Carson’s former famous partners — including Chris Soules and Alfonso Ribeiro — also celebrated the happy couple.

Before tying the knot, the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively opened up about her wedding planning experience. “I thought it would be more stressful with everything going on, but it’s actually been really fun,” she told Us Weekly in November 2015. “And we finally have a venue and that was the most stressful part. So it’s going to be in Utah and it’s just going to be really beautiful.”

Four years after getting married, the couple announced they were expanding their family. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️,” the then-pregnant star gushed via Instagram in July 2020, adding that she and McAllister already loved their “little bean so much.”

The pair later revealed they were having a son, and Leo arrived in January 2021. “I pushed for two and a half hours,” Carson exclusively told Us the following month. “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out. He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

Leo’s delivery was “traumatic,” and the Utah native wasn’t “prepared” for such complications. “We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing,” she added.

The proud parents frequently documented their baby boy’s milestones via social media before Carson announced her second pregnancy in November 2022. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” she said during a live episode of DWTS. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy