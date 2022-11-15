ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

What to do this week in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fjQS_0jBurKRC00

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The ISU College of Business will host a free showing of “Apollo 13” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, a trio of astronauts finds everything going according to plan after leaving Earth’s orbit, but when an oxygen tank explodes, the scheduled moon landing is called off. As tensions rise, numerous technical problems threaten both the astronauts’ survival and their safe return to Earth.

SpudMother will perform starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

Wednesday-Saturday

The annual Festival of Trees event will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Admission is $5 for general admission events, and tickets for all events can be purchased at the Stephens Center box office. Visit isu.edu/cob/festival to view the full schedule.

Thursday

The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour featuring Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels is coming to the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Thursday-Saturday

“The Grinch” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

ISU Theatre presents “The Spitfire Grill” showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Friday

Old Town. New Roots., a vintage and retro shop at 510 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host its grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Come check out the collection of old and new video games and game consoles, vinyl records and record players, comic books, skate boards, vintage toys and T-shirts, laser discs and more.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Disney Theme Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come dressed in your favorite Disney costume or shirt and get $1 off admission and a free glow stick. Costumes must be family friendly and safe to skate in.

Friday & Saturday

Miss Tiffin’s Ballet presents “Scrooge’s Christmas: A Theatrical Ballet” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Frazier Hall on ISU’s campus. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at misstiffinsballet.com.

Saturday

Join Holy Spirit Catholic School, Bingham Healthcare and Bengal Catholics at 9 a.m. Saturday for the second annual Turkey Trot 5K to help alleviate hunger this Thanksgiving. Bring a canned good to be entered into the post-race raffle to win prizes. Come dressed up in your turkey day gear and win a prize for best costume. The 5k will begin and end on the South side of the Hutchinson Memorial Quad on the ISU campus. Sign up at holyspiritcs.com/turkey-trot.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

ISU football finishes their season this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena against the University of Idaho, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Reading Time with the Queens takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

ClaireVoyance will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Monday

The Art of Hoppiness will host Paint Night starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $30 per painter and can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The 16th annual Christmas Angels Concert is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Calvary Alliance Church, 800 Marinus Lane in Pocatello. This benefit concert is put on by Stephen Michaud and family singing a variety of Christmas, pop and original music. Admission is a new, unwrapped gift for a boy or girl of any age or a monetary donation. (No used items or canned goods.) All proceeds go to families in need in our community this holiday season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

ISU to hold suicide intervention training in Pocatello this week

POCATELLO — The Institute of Rural Health at Idaho State University will hold an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, suicide prevention training on Thursday and Friday. Laurie Brenchley, grant project coordinator and ASIST trainer, said the training, which is part of the Gem State AmeriCorps program, is a workshop-style training that is aimed at members of caregiving groups, but everyone in the community is welcome. “We find that...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tis the season: Idaho Food Drive kicks off for the holidays

On Monday, The Idaho Foodbank’s annual Great Idaho Food Drive started collecting nonperishable food items at the KBOI Channel 2 and Treasure Valley Les Schwab locations. Donations for the food drive will continue being collected until Dec. 9. “It’s the time of year when people are giving and they’re thankful for the things they have,” Theresa Vawter public relations at The Idaho Foodbank said. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Seattle company plants indoor gardens at local assisted living facility

POCATELLO — Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company, recently planted two indoor gardens at a Pocatello assisted living facility. Cheyanne Lucio, activities director at the Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, which is located at 1071 Renee Avenue, said the gardens were planted earlier this month and they have already boosted the morale for many of the residents. "They're excited to cultivate it and watch it grow," she said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thousands turn out to watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years

POCATELLO — On a cold Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered along city streets to witness Pocatello’s first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. The parade featured a surprise homecoming of a young man in the Marines who exited a sports car to hug his grandfather, also a veteran. Hundreds of veterans and others participated in the parade, creating what seemed like an endless procession of pickup trucks, classic sports...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Here's why Idaho State plays these non-conference games

On the first two nights of this college basketball season, all 10 Big Sky Conference men’s teams played on the road. All 10 lost, by an average of more than 16 points a game. A few nights later, four Big Sky men’s teams were in action: Three beat lower-division teams by an average of more than 43 points a game. One, Northern Arizona, lost on the road to another Power 5 school, Arizona State, by — you got it — 16 points. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

