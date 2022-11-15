What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The ISU College of Business will host a free showing of “Apollo 13” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, a trio of astronauts finds everything going according to plan after leaving Earth’s orbit, but when an oxygen tank explodes, the scheduled moon landing is called off. As tensions rise, numerous technical problems threaten both the astronauts’ survival and their safe return to Earth.

SpudMother will perform starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

Wednesday-Saturday

The annual Festival of Trees event will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Admission is $5 for general admission events, and tickets for all events can be purchased at the Stephens Center box office. Visit isu.edu/cob/festival to view the full schedule.

Thursday

The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour featuring Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels is coming to the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Thursday-Saturday

“The Grinch” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

ISU Theatre presents “The Spitfire Grill” showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Friday

Old Town. New Roots., a vintage and retro shop at 510 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host its grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Come check out the collection of old and new video games and game consoles, vinyl records and record players, comic books, skate boards, vintage toys and T-shirts, laser discs and more.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Disney Theme Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come dressed in your favorite Disney costume or shirt and get $1 off admission and a free glow stick. Costumes must be family friendly and safe to skate in.

Friday & Saturday

Miss Tiffin’s Ballet presents “Scrooge’s Christmas: A Theatrical Ballet” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Frazier Hall on ISU’s campus. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at misstiffinsballet.com.

Saturday

Join Holy Spirit Catholic School, Bingham Healthcare and Bengal Catholics at 9 a.m. Saturday for the second annual Turkey Trot 5K to help alleviate hunger this Thanksgiving. Bring a canned good to be entered into the post-race raffle to win prizes. Come dressed up in your turkey day gear and win a prize for best costume. The 5k will begin and end on the South side of the Hutchinson Memorial Quad on the ISU campus. Sign up at holyspiritcs.com/turkey-trot.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

ISU football finishes their season this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena against the University of Idaho, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Reading Time with the Queens takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

ClaireVoyance will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Monday

The Art of Hoppiness will host Paint Night starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $30 per painter and can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The 16th annual Christmas Angels Concert is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Calvary Alliance Church, 800 Marinus Lane in Pocatello. This benefit concert is put on by Stephen Michaud and family singing a variety of Christmas, pop and original music. Admission is a new, unwrapped gift for a boy or girl of any age or a monetary donation. (No used items or canned goods.) All proceeds go to families in need in our community this holiday season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

