Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback

While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
Daily Mail

Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it

A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

