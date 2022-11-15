Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
In Style
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
In Style
Zoë Kravitz's Plunging Gown Featured a Diamond-Shaped Belly Button Cutout
From breathtaking silky dresses to the lowest backless gowns, no one does red carpet fashion quite like Zoë Kravitz. Her latest show-stopping look? A sleek and sexy LBD that combined plunging necklines with geometric cutouts. On Thursday night, the actress arrived at GQ’s Men of the Year party in...
In Style
Vanessa Hudgens's Plunging Rhinestone Top Sparkled Like the Eiffel Tower
Vanessa Hudgens is on the move, jet-setting around the world for work and lavish vacations. Her most recent passport stamp came from Paris, France, where she reunited with some former High School Musical cast mates for a convention. On Thursday, the actress gave us a glimpse into her trip that included incredible fashion and her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker.
In Style
Anya Taylor-Joy's Matching Pink Set Is Parisian-Chic Meets "Clueless"
Anya Taylor-Joy is making moves. The Queen’s Gambit star has been strutting through New York City promoting her new film The Menu, which hits theaters on November 18. And let me just tell you, she has been dressing the part. It comes as no surprise, as her character “Margot” looks absolutely stunning in the film, especially in her silk Fleur du Mal dress that she wears throughout the film.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
seventeen.com
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"
Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots
It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
In Style
Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Corset Had a Unique Detail That Put a Modern Twist on a Sexy, Regencycore Classic
Leave it to actress and fashion connoisseur Anya Taylor-Joy to completely change the way we wear corsets. While promoting her new film The Menu on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor-Joy showed up in a very modern twist on the Regency Era classic. For the talk show, the actress...
In Style
Blake Lively Served Up the Perfect Maternity Fashion Inspiration
A very pregnant Blake Lively accompanied her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills last night and offered up some inspiring maternity party fashion ideas on the red carpet. At the event, which celebrates "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures," Reynold took home the trophy, but it was Lively who won in our hearts for showing everyone that red carpet fashion isn't always corsets and high, high slits.
In Style
Rosalia's Latin Grammys Beauty Look Is a Lesson In Fierce Glam
Rosalía is known for having many talents, but her creative interpretation and modernization of classic Hispanic and Latinx music is what launched her into superstardom — and cemented her status as a music icon. Apart from that, she's always brings it with her style game. The 2022 Latin...
In Style
Pete Davidson Told the Story of How Kim Kardashian Rejected Him a Month Before They Dated
Last night, the moment The Kardashians fans have been waiting for all season long finally arrived: Pete Davidson made his debut on the show. And in signature Pete style, he injected a bit of humor into his highly-anticipated appearance and shared the story of how Kim Kardashian previously rejected him when he asked for her number just a month before they started dating.
Lea Michele Cleverly Responded To Comments About Her Not Being Able To Read And It's F-U-N-N-Y, Girl
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
In Style
Miley Cyrus Twinned With Her Mom Tish in Matching Crop Tops
Miley Cyrus skipped out on her go-to tiny rompers for something a little more modest for a day with her mother, Tish. In a new Instagram post, the mother-daughter duo posed together in two nearly identical outfits, save for a bit of color swapping. The snapshot shows them in similar white tops and Chanel jackets — and they both added not-so-subtle CC brooches to drive the branding a bit further — black pants, and even offering up a little bit of bare midriff.
Adele kicks off Vegas residency: ‘Thank you so much for coming back to me’
“Hello, Vegas!“ Adele has finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency after abruptly postponing it in January. On Friday night, the Grammy winner, 34, appeared onstage at the Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 people, including her son, Angelo, 10, and boyfriend Rich Paul. “Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience, according to The Guardian. “It looks just like I imagined it would.” Adele sang many of her hits including “Easy on Me,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Rumour Has It.” She even got a little romantic during the set,...
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
In Style
TBT: Lindsay Lohan Wrote "Over" the Day After Her Breakup With Wilmer Valderrama
Who: Teen Choice Award-winning actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, 36, and Teen Choice Award-winning actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42. How They Met: It’s unclear exactly how Lindsay and Wilmer met, but as an educated guess, we’d say it was while clubbing somewhere in West Hollywood. The two were first linked in May 2004 but didn’t go public with their relationship until that July when Lindsay celebrated her 18th birthday at — you guessed it — a Los Angeles nightclub, Avalon. There, they were spotted kissing and dancing until 3 a.m.
