Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category
GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After NoGrammyForGranny Trends When She Doesn’t Get Any Nominations
The Game is coming to Nicki Minaj's defense after people started a trend clowning the Queen rapper after news broke that she was not nominated for any 2023 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Game responded to a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post noting the news of Nicki Minaj failing to be nominated for a single award at the 2023 Grammy Awards had caused her detractors to create the social media hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny.
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Your Favorite Actresses (And Guy Fieri?) Go to the Super Bowl in the ‘80 For Brady’ Trailer
What do Jane Fonda, Tom Brady, Guy Fieri have in common? Well, until today, absolutely nothing. But now they are all in 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that combines those three singular figures, plus Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno in a comedy about a group of lifelong friends who travel to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Brady play there one last time.
