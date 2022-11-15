ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
cravedfw

Lockhart, TX Gains a Piece of Texas BBQ History

Authentic Texas hospitality and barbecue has made its way back to its roots in Lockhart by way of the Black family – Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike and Mark. Nestled on 900 North Colorado Street, Terry Black’s Barbecue brings brisket, beef ribs, and ice-cold beer as they welcome their third location opening.
LOCKHART, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas

Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy