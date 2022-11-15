Read full article on original website
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
‘Sleep Out’ sleepers prepared for possible coldest night on record
About 80 people spent Thursday night sleeping in the bitter cold as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
KMOV
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
West Newsmagazine
Exceptional Living at the Gatesworth
U.S. News & World Report—the organization that ranks the best colleges, hospitals and other important services—has placed The Gatesworth, St. Louis’ premier senior living community, on its list of 2022-2023 Best Senior Living communities. The Gatesworth’s long list of amenities and services—all designed to promote an active,...
Sugar Rush Offers All-You-Can-Eat Candy at Inaugural Event
Sugar Rush will bring seven St. Louis dessert shops to Third Degree Glass Factory on December 1
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KMOV
Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.
gbhsblueandgold.com
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
KSDK
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
Pet of the Week: Koda
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Koda. Koda is a 6-year-old Labrador mix, and he is the sweetest boy. He is adoptable through the St. Charles County Animal Shelter. He should be in a family with older kids and does well with cats. He...
advantagenews.com
Tree lighting Thursday at Alton's Statehouse Circle
There will be a tree lighting Thursday evening at Alton’s Statehouse Circle. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading the effort to place a tree at the circle and give those that travel through the area another tree to enjoy this holiday season. She tells The Big Z the...
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Denny’s says this $5.99 t-shirt may be worth $2,186
For only $5.99, Denny's is promoting a t-shirt that serves as a membership for a whole year of breakfast.
flovalleynews.com
Thomas O’Donnell Takes Pat Mulcay’s Position on the Florissant City Council
Mayor Tim Lowery has appointed Thomas O’Donnell as councilman for Ward 6 and will represent the people of Ward 6 until the April 2023 election when Thomas will have the opportunity to run for Ward 6 Councilman. The position became vacant after Pat Mulcahy stepped down to become the City’s new director of Economic Development.
Maria Keena looks back on her mom's career as a St. Louis City police officer
Since St. Louis County is taking this week to celebrate 50 years since women officers were first allowed to patrol by themselves, KMOX decided to look back on some of the women police officers in our lives. Maria Keena shares her mom’s stories.
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
