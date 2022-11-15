ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Exceptional Living at the Gatesworth

U.S. News & World Report—the organization that ranks the best colleges, hospitals and other important services—has placed The Gatesworth, St. Louis’ premier senior living community, on its list of 2022-2023 Best Senior Living communities. The Gatesworth’s long list of amenities and services—all designed to promote an active,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
gbhsblueandgold.com

St. Louis shooting devastates community

Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Koda

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Koda. Koda is a 6-year-old Labrador mix, and he is the sweetest boy. He is adoptable through the St. Charles County Animal Shelter. He should be in a family with older kids and does well with cats. He...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Tree lighting Thursday at Alton's Statehouse Circle

There will be a tree lighting Thursday evening at Alton’s Statehouse Circle. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading the effort to place a tree at the circle and give those that travel through the area another tree to enjoy this holiday season. She tells The Big Z the...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building

One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Thomas O’Donnell Takes Pat Mulcay’s Position on the Florissant City Council

Mayor Tim Lowery has appointed Thomas O’Donnell as councilman for Ward 6 and will represent the people of Ward 6 until the April 2023 election when Thomas will have the opportunity to run for Ward 6 Councilman. The position became vacant after Pat Mulcahy stepped down to become the City’s new director of Economic Development.
FLORISSANT, MO
People

Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop

Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy