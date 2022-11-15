Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
West Newsmagazine
Traditions, Traditions! Why taking time to intentionally connect is vital
It’s the holiday season and that means it’s a time of year when families embrace traditions – from coming together over a Thanksgiving feast to celebrating Christmas, Chanukah or Kwanzaa, or simply sharing in activities such as ice skating that they only participate in at this time of year.
8-Million Lights Shine At This Amazing Christmas Attraction in Wisconsin
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years
A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
Boone Country Connection
St. Charles County Council Meeting November 14
St. Charles County Council Meeting, November 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Budget Work Session and 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting. EXECUTIVE BUILDING/COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 100 N. THIRD STREET, ST. CHARLES, MO. THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. The meeting will be available live online via YouTube at youtube.com/SCCMOTV or the County website...
13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About
When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
FOX2now.com
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl's stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters. 4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of …. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas...
KMOV
O’Fallon Police Department sees four-legged retirements, welcomes rookies to K-9 Unit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The O’Fallon Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its beloved K-9 officers, as the unit welcomes a new puppy to the force. K9 Griz, a 75-pound German Shepard from Belarus, will retire next month after serving with the department since 2017. He is the ninth K9 in the department’s 25 year history of its K-9 unit.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY
Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
