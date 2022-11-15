ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
West Newsmagazine

Traditions, Traditions! Why taking time to intentionally connect is vital

It’s the holiday season and that means it’s a time of year when families embrace traditions – from coming together over a Thanksgiving feast to celebrating Christmas, Chanukah or Kwanzaa, or simply sharing in activities such as ice skating that they only participate in at this time of year.
5 On Your Side

'I am very thankful': Young girl delivers mom's 'miracle' baby at home with help of dispatcher

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home. At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WOMI Owensboro

The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park

If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
SALEM, MO
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years

A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boone Country Connection

St. Charles County Council Meeting November 14

St. Charles County Council Meeting, November 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Budget Work Session and 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting. EXECUTIVE BUILDING/COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 100 N. THIRD STREET, ST. CHARLES, MO. THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. The meeting will be available live online via YouTube at youtube.com/SCCMOTV or the County website...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About

When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY

Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.

