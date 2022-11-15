Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Loon Preservation Committee to host annual Holiday Open House
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center in Moultonborough on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event, and there will be fun for the whole family, including horse-drawn hay rides, balloon animals, crafts for the kids, and a visit from Santa.
laconiadailysun.com
PSU hosts Hubbard Brook Field Station exhibit, reception Nov. 19
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, “Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains,” brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock. Through long-term environmental monitoring and scientific research,...
laconiadailysun.com
Luncheon at Hart's is canceled due to expected weather
MEREDITH — Based on the WMUR weather report this evening at 5 p.m., the Thanksgiving lunch at Hart's Wednesday, November 16 is canceled. The prediction is for 1-6. Meredith is firmly on the line of the heavier snow. There are those who would drive in the snow and then there are those who don't drive when there is one flake.
laconiadailysun.com
Poinsettia open house on Nov. 19
LOUDON — Come enjoy the spectacular color of over 40,000 poinsettias and many cyclamen that have been grown for the holiday season at D.S. Cole Growers (wholesale location), 251 North Village Road on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are available at 10 a.m. and...
laconiadailysun.com
Isaiah 61 Cafe's cold weather shelter gets green light
LACONIA — The 30-bed low-barrier shelter at Isaiah 61 Cafe will be open from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023, regardless of the weather or outdoor temperature, after securing city approvals last month to provide overnight shelter during the coldest part of the year. For Dennis Vallaincourt, who has...
laconiadailysun.com
School board elects new chair, installs new members
LACONIA — Ward-at-large representative Jennifer Anderson was unanimously elected to serve as chair of the Laconia School Board at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Nick Grenon of Ward 5 was elected vice chair, also unanimously, and newly elected and re-elected board members Karin Salome and Laura Dunn were sworn in for their three-year term.
laconiadailysun.com
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance
LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
laconiadailysun.com
Eagles in flight: Gilford High School's 'unbelievable' fall sports season
GILFORD — To say that Gilford High School’s athletic programs have had a banner year would be an understatement. The combined record of the field hockey, boys and girls varsity soccer and football teams this year was 66-2 and, with a student body of fewer than 500 students, the Golden Eagles took home three state titles and a runner-up trophy.
laconiadailysun.com
Roland W. Moore, 88
ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
laconiadailysun.com
George Faris
George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited. He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
laconiadailysun.com
Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33
LACONIA — Vincent Andrew Sopinsky "Vince," 33, of Laconia, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center with his Mom, Dad, and Brother by his side. He was born October 15, 1989, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Tracey Sopinsky Sr. and Stacy Ware. The family moved to Gilford in 2000. He has been a resident of Gilford, Pembroke, Concord and most recently Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School in 2007.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
John R. Sherkanowski, 86
BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
laconiadailysun.com
Doris V. Poitras, 83
HOOKSETT — Doris (Vincent) Poitras, 83, of Hooksett, died November 13, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Goffstown on March 19, 1939, to Andrew and Therese (Gilbert) Vincent. She graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for most of her life.
Comments / 0