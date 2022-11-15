2022 RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the final PGA Tour event that awards FedEx Cup points of the calendar year.
St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host to the 2022 RSM Classic, which will be played on two courses during the first two rounds. The Seaside course will play as a par 70 with a length of 7,005 yards, and the Plantation course will play as a par 72 at 7,060 yards.
The Seaside course will be used for both weekend rounds.
Talor Gooch is the defending champion, but he won’t be in the field since he joined the LIV Golf Series. Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston, withdrew from the field Tuesday.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s tee times. All times ET.
Tee times
1st tee – Seaside
Tee time Players
9 a.m.
Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Byeong Hun An
9:10 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Zac Blair
9:20 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyler Duncan
9:30 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Richy Werenski, Francesco Molinari
9:40 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Justin Lower
9:50 a.m.
Will Gordon, Harrison Endycott, Bryson Nimmer
10 a.m.
Dean Burmester, Carson Young, Chris Gotterup
10:10 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Hank Lebioda, David Lipsky
10:20 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee
10:30 a.m.
Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day
10:40 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar
10:50 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Doc Redman, Aaron Rai
11 a.m.
Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall
10th tee – Seaside
Tee time Players
9 a.m.
Kevin Tway, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren
9:10 a.m.
Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith
9:20 a.m.
Ryan Brehm, Sepp Straka, Stewart Cink
9:30 a.m.
Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd
9:40 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Nick Watney
9:50 a.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Kevin Yu
10 a.m.
MJ Daffue, Tano Goya, Conner Godsey
10:10 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg
10:20 a.m.
Adam Long, Michael Kim, Taylor Moore
10:30 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge
10:40 a.m.
Seung-Yul Noh, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings
10:50 a.m.
Paul Haley II, Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia
11 a.m.
Robby Shelton, Michael Gligic, Tim Weinhart
1st tee – Plantation
Tee time Players
9 a.m.
Austin Cook, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy
9:10 a.m.
Nate Lashley, John Huh, Taylor Pendrith
9:20 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Davis Love, Sahith Theegala
9:30 a.m.
Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini
9:40 a.m.
S.H. Kim, Erik Barnes, Brent Grant
9:50 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, Augusto Nunez
10 a.m.
Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy
10:10 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley
10:20 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab
10:30 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry
10:40 a.m.
Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
10:50 a.m.
Eric Cole, Brandon Matthews, Palmer Jackson
11 a.m.
Zecheng Dou, Nico Echavarria, Spencer Ralston
10th tee – Plantation
Tee time Players
9 a.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft
9:10 a.m.
Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace, Stephan Jaeger
9:20 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman
9:30 a.m.
Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
9:40 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy, Austin Smotherman
9:50 a.m.
Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles, Cole Hammer
10 a.m.
Carl Yuan, Vincent Norrman, Jacob Bridgeman
10:10 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell, Chris Stroud
10:20 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd
10:30 a.m.
Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson
10:40 a.m.
Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Brett Drewitt
10:50 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh
11 a.m.
Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.
Thursday, Nov. 17
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
RADIO
Sirius XM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peacock: 12-3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
RADIO
Sirius XM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peacock: 12-3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
TV
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
Siruis XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
STREAM
Peacock: 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
TV
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
Siruis XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
STREAM
Peacock: 1-4 p.m.
