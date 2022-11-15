2022 RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for the final PGA Tour event that awards FedEx Cup points of the calendar year.

St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host to the 2022 RSM Classic, which will be played on two courses during the first two rounds. The Seaside course will play as a par 70 with a length of 7,005 yards, and the Plantation course will play as a par 72 at 7,060 yards.

The Seaside course will be used for both weekend rounds.

Talor Gooch is the defending champion, but he won’t be in the field since he joined the LIV Golf Series. Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston, withdrew from the field Tuesday.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s tee times. All times ET.

Tee times

1st tee – Seaside

Tee time Players

9 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Byeong Hun An

9:10 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Zac Blair

9:20 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyler Duncan

9:30 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Richy Werenski, Francesco Molinari

9:40 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Justin Lower

9:50 a.m.

Will Gordon, Harrison Endycott, Bryson Nimmer

10 a.m.

Dean Burmester, Carson Young, Chris Gotterup

10:10 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Hank Lebioda, David Lipsky

10:20 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee

10:30 a.m.

Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

10:40 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Doc Redman, Aaron Rai

11 a.m.

Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall

10th tee – Seaside

Tee time Players

9 a.m.

Kevin Tway, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

9:10 a.m.

Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith

9:20 a.m.

Ryan Brehm, Sepp Straka, Stewart Cink

9:30 a.m.

Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

9:40 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

9:50 a.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Kevin Yu

10 a.m.

MJ Daffue, Tano Goya, Conner Godsey

10:10 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg

10:20 a.m.

Adam Long, Michael Kim, Taylor Moore

10:30 a.m.

J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

10:40 a.m.

Seung-Yul Noh, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings

10:50 a.m.

Paul Haley II, Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia

11 a.m.

Robby Shelton, Michael Gligic, Tim Weinhart

1st tee – Plantation

Tee time Players

9 a.m.

Austin Cook, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

9:10 a.m.

Nate Lashley, John Huh, Taylor Pendrith

9:20 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Davis Love, Sahith Theegala

9:30 a.m.

Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini

9:40 a.m.

S.H. Kim, Erik Barnes, Brent Grant

9:50 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, Augusto Nunez

10 a.m.

Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy

10:10 a.m.

Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley

10:20 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

10:30 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

10:40 a.m.

Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

10:50 a.m.

Eric Cole, Brandon Matthews, Palmer Jackson

11 a.m.

Zecheng Dou, Nico Echavarria, Spencer Ralston

10th tee – Plantation

Tee time Players

9 a.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft

9:10 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace, Stephan Jaeger

9:20 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman

9:30 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

9:40 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy, Austin Smotherman

9:50 a.m.

Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles, Cole Hammer

10 a.m.

Carl Yuan, Vincent Norrman, Jacob Bridgeman

10:10 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell, Chris Stroud

10:20 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

10:30 a.m.

Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson

10:40 a.m.

Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Brett Drewitt

10:50 a.m.

Nick Hardy, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh

11 a.m.

Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 17

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

RADIO

Sirius XM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peacock: 12-3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

RADIO

Sirius XM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peacock: 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

Siruis XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

Siruis XM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 1-4 p.m.

