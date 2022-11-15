Read full article on original website
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Andy Cohen Told Her About Her Brother and Sister-in-Law Were Cast on the Show
The Gorgas joined 'RHONJ' in Season 3, with their sister Teresa Guidice saying she was unaware her family would be on the show. Joe and Melissa Gorga deny Giudice didn't know.
Teresa Giudice reveals Luis Ruelas reached out to her ex husband Joe, made kids ‘happy' amid split
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has big plans for the holiday season that include celebrating with her new husband, boxes of roses and filming a Christmas movie. Giudice opened up about how excited she is to celebrate the holidays with her new blended family after marrying Luis...
bravotv.com
Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Performance Is Now Real Housewives Canon
Where does Lisa Barlow’s choir audition song rank? Take a look back at these other Bravo performances to find out. We love that. Let’s face it, Lisa Barlow’s rendition of “Away in a Manger,” featured on the November 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was elegant, iconic, and instantly classic. (She also just redefined the term hot mic, if you ask us.)
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
bravotv.com
RHOA and Married to Medicine Ladies Show Love to Candiace Dillard Bassett at Her Concert
The RHOP musician made her fellow Bravolebs want to “drive back” to her Deep Space tour stop in Atlanta. The ATL Bravolebs showed up and showed out for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett’s concert on Monday, October 24. In the house for the Atlanta show were The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw, as well as Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb.
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17: Everything We Know About Who’s Back, Who’s Gone and More
The return of the queen! When The Real Housewives of Orange County comes back for season 17, there'll be at least one familiar face holding a citrus fruit: Tamra Judge. The California native confirmed the news during a July 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after weeks of speculation. The Vena […]
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards says she no longer recognizes Lisa Rinna and said she's become a 'caricature' of herself.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
bravotv.com
You Won’t Believe Why Kenya Moore Has So Many Housewives Buzzing
A whopping 10 Bravolebs gave the RHOA cast member a “shady” title at a BravoCon 2022 WWHL taping. If you don’t like Kenya Moore’s shade, step out of her shadow. While backstage at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon 2022, several Housewives crowned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with an unofficial title fit for royalty.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives' Reunion Backlash
Viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" called out the show, saying the actor endured bullying and racial microaggressions from other cast mates.
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Here’s How Joe Gorga’s Sit-Down with Antonia’s Boyfriend Went
Joe said Antonia’s boyfriend is a “nice kid,” but that doesn’t mean he’ll fully let his guard down. Joe Gorga has long prided himself on being a protective father, but how did he really react when he sat down with his daughter’s boyfriend for the first time?
bravotv.com
Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3
The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
Kim Zolciak’s foreclosure rumors, ‘RHONY’ stars slam Bethenny Frankel and more
This week we are discussing Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast, “Rewives” where she watches old episodes of “RHONY.” Her former costars Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill dragged Frankel over the idea. In the strangest ex-housewives news of the week, Cynthia Bailey got dragged online for sharing fan art. Plus, Kim Zolciak is slamming haters about the questionable sale of her house. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Don’t forget to come see us live in NYC and get your tickets here! Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
Joe Gorga calls out ‘crazy’ Jennifer Aydin for ‘lies’ over BravoCon drama
Joe Gorga is clearing up the alleged “lies” about Jennifer Aydin’s now-infamous, drink-throwing incident after BravoCon 2022. “Everything that you heard is a lie,” the real estate developer, 43, said on on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday. “Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies.” In October, Aydin’s social media assistant, Erica Madelyn, said in a video shared to TikTok that Gorga called her boss a “f–king dirty bitch.” However, Gorga maintains that Aydin, 45, was the instigator of the altercation. “The story is out there that she threw a drink me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her —...
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Teases She “Made New Friends” on RHOC Season 17
Tamra teased that RHOC Season 17 is the “best season ever” and shared who surprised her “in a good way.”. Jill Zarin may have spoiled the news that Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17, but the West Coast ’Wife is now the one who is spilling the tea about the upcoming season.
