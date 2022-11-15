ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Kathleen Peterson
2d ago

The predators look normal like your neighbor but with a thirst to harm children. parents need to tell their children "NOBODY IS ALLOWED TO TOUCH THEM WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION" DO NOT LET THEM WEAR CLOTHING WITH HOLES IN IT EVEN IF ITS THE FASHION. KEEP LINES OF COMMUNICATION OPEN. NEVEF LEAVE CHILDREN WITH PEOPLE YOU DO NOT KNOW"

Julie Gillies
3d ago

cheese and rice. way to go state and county. good job. life in jail for all those involved.

Mark Nobe
3d ago

This was YOUR Washington State government protecting YOUR children. The same Washington State government that FOX BRAIN WASHED YOU TO HATE AND NOT TRUST.

