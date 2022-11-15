TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won seven of its last eight games against Florida, plays host to the Gators in Friday at 8 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles have won four consecutive home game against the Gators including an 83-71 victory on December 12, 2021. The Seminoles current run of prosperity against the rival Gators with seven wins in the last eight games is the best run (a winning percentage of .875) in the series that began during the 1951-52 season. Following Friday’s game against the Gators, the Seminoles close out the season-long three-game home stand with the Mercer Bears coming to Tallahassee for a Monday game beginning at 6:30 and airing on the ACC Network.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO