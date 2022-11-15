Read full article on original website
Soccer Advances To The Sweet 16 With a 4-1 Win over LSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (15-2-3) defeated eighth-seeded LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history. The win also marked head coach Brian Pensky’s 200th career win. The Seminoles improved to 20-2 in the second...
Women’s Basketball Battles Houston on the Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball looks for a 5-0 start to the season when it travels to Houston to face the Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. TV: Saturday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+. Radio: The matchup can be...
Noles Overpower Tar Heels in Home Finale
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (18-9, 10-6) showed great resilience in their home finale on Friday night at Tully Gym, pulling out a hard-fought four-set victory (14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18) over the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-12, 7-9). The win marks the Seminoles’ 12th victory at home, the most since 2015.
Noles Set for NCAA XC Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No.26 Florida State women’s cross country team is set to race in the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. Live timing will be available, and coverage will begin at 10 a.m., on ESPNU. The...
Abramowicz, Aguilar Win Bronze on Day Two of UGA Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19/24 Florida State swimming and diving teams continued competing at the Georgia Invite at the Gabrielsen Natatorium. “We had a great day,” FSU head coach Neal Stud said. “I thought overall we had some good swims and we have an awesome vibe. Everyone is supporting their teammates and it’s showing in the pool.”
Soccer Hosts LSU For NCAA Second Round
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) hosts eighth-seeded LSU (10-3-7) on Friday at 5:30 pm for the second round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and follow fourth-seeded Pitt against fifth-seeded Georgetown. Florida State advanced to the second round...
Varjasi, Vear Grab Silver at Georgia Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19/24 Florida State swimming and diving teams opened competition at the Georgia Invite on Thursday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium. “I thought we had a good first day,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had season and career-best swims across the board. We were much better at night, so tomorrow we’ll look to adjust and get it done in the morning.”
Noles Gear Up for Final Home Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will play one final regular season match inside of Tully Gym on Friday night against North Carolina. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. There is no broadcast for the match, but fans can follow along via live stats or at FSU_Volleyball on Twitter for updates throughout the match.
Men’s Basketball Plays Host To Florida On Friday At 8:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won seven of its last eight games against Florida, plays host to the Gators in Friday at 8 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles have won four consecutive home game against the Gators including an 83-71 victory on December 12, 2021. The Seminoles current run of prosperity against the rival Gators with seven wins in the last eight games is the best run (a winning percentage of .875) in the series that began during the 1951-52 season. Following Friday’s game against the Gators, the Seminoles close out the season-long three-game home stand with the Mercer Bears coming to Tallahassee for a Monday game beginning at 6:30 and airing on the ACC Network.
Noles Take Down Gators, 92-77
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball (4-0) defeated the Florida Gators (2-1), 92-77, in The Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Wednesday night. Five players reached double figures for the Seminoles, highlighted by the lethal scoring of freshman guard and reigning...
Noles Set for Georgia Invite
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No 21/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams will compete in the Georgia Invite, starting on Thursday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga. The three-day meet will feature prelims starting at 9:30 a.m., and finals following at 5:30 p.m. All sessions will be available on the SEC Network+ and live timing will run through meet mobile.
Six Seminoles Named to Academic All-District Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Six Seminoles were named to the 2022 College Sports Communications Women’s Soccer Division 1 Academic All-District Team. Maria Alagoa, Emma Bissell, Lauren Flynn, Jenna Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, and Kaitlyn Zipay all represented the Garnet and Gold on the list. Maria Alagoa has played in 18...
FSU Places Three In ITA Singles Rankings
– Florida State men’s tennis team has three players in the most recent ITA Collegiate Singles Rankings released Wednesday. The Seminoles are led by junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is No. 12 nationally. He finished his fall schedule with a 13-3 overall record after advancing to the semifinal round of the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego. The Lyon, France, native defeated six ranked opponents in the fall, including two top-10 wins, and all three of his losses were to the eventual champion in each tournament.
W. Tennis: Arkadianou Nationally Ranked At No. 52
TALLAHASEE, Fla – Florida State junior Anna Arkadianou is ranked No. 52 in the ITA collegiate singles rankings which were released on November 16. Her ranking follows a stellar fall season which saw her earn a 10-3 overall record in singles play – including a flight championship and a perfect 3-0 singles record at the UNF Fall Invitational.
