Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown

Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
GEORGIA STATE
Chemical shippers warn rail strike could hasten recession

A potential rail strike could be the catalyst that brings the U.S. economy into a full-on recession, the American Chemistry Council warned in publishing Wednesday an economic analysis of the impacts on its industry and others. “[If a strike lasts one month, it] would likely put a major chill on...
Zim flew higher in shipping boom, falls faster as market sinks

Ocean carrier Zim outperformed its much larger rivals at the peak of the container shipping boom. It’s still raking in over a billion dollars a quarter, but as the market corrects, it’s falling back to Earth faster than others. On Wednesday, Zim (NYSE: ZIM) announced a drop in...
Wabtec to acquire Brazilian maintenance-of-way equipment supplier

Rail technology and equipment provider Wabtec plans to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions headquartered in Brazil. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) says the acquisition will complement a March 2021 purchase of maintenance-of-way (MOW) manufacturer Nordco and help expand its presence in international markets. Wabtec describes Super Metal as one of the leading companies in Brazil involved in MOW equipment.
ACT Research sounds alarm on ‘bottoming’ trucking market

A leading, blue-chip market data firm sounded the alarm in a report Friday that spot rates in the trucking industry are dipping far below costs. ACT Research published a 56-page report about lower freight costs, partially hastened by softening demand for durable goods. These lower rates will be a “growing deflationary force in 2023,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst, in a news release.
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies

Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
Steering recruiting amid an exhausted labor market — Taking the Hire Road

ZipRecruiter recently released an analysis about current dynamics of labor supply and demand in the economy. The conclusion was that for the first time, the U.S. economy had exhausted its supply of workers. “2022 was the first year on record where the demand of labor fully caught up to the...
Who is building the future of logistics? What is global trade doing? Where is Dooner? – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? The Dude and special guest host Ryan Pamplin are talking to Joe Monaghan, CEO and President at World Wide Logistics, Jeff Dangelo, CRO, CIO at Fura, and Rooster and the Super Trucker. We’ll find out what Taimen Transport has been up to and why they are flying blimps in Europe. We go into the global supply chains to find out what to expect in the final days of 2022. And, we take a look under the hood of the latest in logistics technology. Plus, Rooster and Super Trucker.
The Associated Press

CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
Nexstar Test

Rising land values create barriers for new farmers

(NewsNation) — Young farmers are being priced out of their dreams as land values soar. A combination of factors including high commodity prices and interest rates that, until recently, were low led to an increase in the price of farmland across the country. As a result, young and beginning farmers are competing with real estate investors and large companies for land.
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger

Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
Jumia Axes Low-Value Projects, Renews Focus on JumiaPay, Logistics Efficiency

Achieving profitability is a recurring theme at pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia, so much so that the goal has been reiterated on numerous occasions by the company’s leadership in recent years. And during the company’s third-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday (Nov. 17), it was no different. “We are more...
How Arrive Logistics is adapting to the down cycle

AUSTIN, Texas — The mood at Arrive Logistics’ headquarters in Austin, Texas, this week was calm, focused and determined. Founded in 2014 by Matt Pyatt and Eric Dunigan, Arrive has grown through multiple cycles at a pace that caught the transportation industry’s attention. The company now has 1,800 employees and branches in Chicago, San Antonio, Tampa, and Guadalajara and is projecting approximately $2.5 billion in gross revenue this year.
AUSTIN, TX
FloorFound builds out reverse logistics recommerce network

FloorFound has launched what it said is the largest recommerce network in North America for oversized items. The network, which includes facilities, fulfillment and transportation, provides retailers of oversized items a “plug-and-play infrastructure” with little to no upfront investment, the company said. FloorFound said the network enables retailers...
Fleet safety: Why corrective action training must be part of the solution

In many walks of life, average is acceptable. When it comes to trucking fleet safety, though, average may not be good enough. When an incident occurs, plaintiff lawyers often look into the carrier’s history. Did it perform regular vehicle maintenance? How about driver training? Did it meet regulatory minimum standards?
FreightWaves SONAR releases new tools to measure the domestic truckload market

FreightWaves SONAR recently released two new market analysis tools that provide lane-level rate benchmarking capabilities and insight into the future state of the domestic truckload spot market. Market Dashboard+ (MD+), announced during the Future of Freight Festival earlier this month, is a multi-lane analysis tool designed to empower bid management,...
LTL carriers point to shrinking tonnage in November

Some of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers are seeing demand continue to retreat from the all-time highs recently established. Following third-quarter reports, which showed year-over-year (y/y) tonnage declines at most LTL shops during September and October, the trend appears to have hastened so far in November. “The last few...
TENNESSEE STATE
TechCrunch

The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

That turned out to be just the beginning of a trend in my interaction with Chinese startups that are expanding abroad. “We don’t want to be seen as Chinese,” many of them tell me. My attitude has over time gone from disappointment at companies’ lack of respect for journalistic independence to a growing concern that my portrayal of them might unfairly prejudice their growth. By putting the Chinese label on them, these firms might lose business partners, get stricter oversight by app stores and receive more scrutiny from local regulators.

