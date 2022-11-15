ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nativenewsonline.net

That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture

Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Voice of America

Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions

For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
NPR

'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When you see movies about World War II and photos of Allied campaigns against the Axis powers, the American military personnel depicted are almost entirely white. But more than a million Black men and women served in World War II, fighting at Normandy, Iwo Jima and the Battle of the Bulge, and serving in support roles that were critical to the Allies' success. Our guest, historian Matthew F. Delmont, has a new book about the African American experience in World War II. And it isn't limited to their contributions to the war effort. Delmont describes the discrimination Black Americans faced in the military and in civilian defense industries and the brutality many Black servicemen suffered when stationed near white communities that resented their presence.
ALABAMA STATE
Smithonian

A Long-Deserved Tribute to Native American Veterans

Roughly 2,300 steps link the circuitous walk from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to the stately entrance of the United States Capitol. This walkway along the National Mall is a historic part of Washington, D.C., heavily trafficked by sightseers stopping to admire and photograph some of the city’s most iconic structures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
newyorkalmanack.com

Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga

It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Bill Mauldin: The Unofficial Cartoonist of the Second World War

Journalism and war have gone hand in hand for many years, with the field truly coming into its own during the Second World War. On all fronts, journalists worked among the troops, allowing them to report back to their respective publications as events happened. Most of these men would receive...
ARIZONA STATE
Eater

The Great American Chestnut Revival

On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

