Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Voice of America
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
NPR
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When you see movies about World War II and photos of Allied campaigns against the Axis powers, the American military personnel depicted are almost entirely white. But more than a million Black men and women served in World War II, fighting at Normandy, Iwo Jima and the Battle of the Bulge, and serving in support roles that were critical to the Allies' success. Our guest, historian Matthew F. Delmont, has a new book about the African American experience in World War II. And it isn't limited to their contributions to the war effort. Delmont describes the discrimination Black Americans faced in the military and in civilian defense industries and the brutality many Black servicemen suffered when stationed near white communities that resented their presence.
Smithonian
A Long-Deserved Tribute to Native American Veterans
Roughly 2,300 steps link the circuitous walk from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to the stately entrance of the United States Capitol. This walkway along the National Mall is a historic part of Washington, D.C., heavily trafficked by sightseers stopping to admire and photograph some of the city’s most iconic structures.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years
In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.
Don Cheadle´s unexpected genealogy suggests his ancestors were servants of Chickasaw Jackson Kemp
An actor named Don Cheadle found out on a PBS series African American Lives that the Chickasaw Indians enslaved his ancestors. Until this point, Cheadle states, he did not know that Native Americans owned enslaved Black people.
The Very Last American State To End Slavery Waited Until 1901
Congress passed the 13th Amendment on January 31, 1865, and ratified it on December 6, 1865. Abolition talks started much earlier in 1777. Vermont outlawed the practice in its 1777 constitution. But the vague language allowed it to continue. (source)
NBC News
The Reckoning: Native American boarding schools’ painful history unearthed
NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden reports on the dark history of Native American boarding schools in the U.S. An effort is ongoing to use ground-penetrating radar to look for the unmarked graves of children who may be buried at Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota.Nov. 17, 2022.
Should Native Americans get preference over White people in adopting Native children? The Supreme Court may decide
The Supreme Court is weighing arguments in Haaland v. Brackeen, a series of consolidated cases that seek to overturn the Indian Child Welfare Act. Tribal officials and federal Indian law experts view the case as an attack on tribal sovereignty.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
Good News Network
Stunning Ancient Artwork Found at Site Sacked by ISIS: Assyrian Depictions Not Seen For 2,600 Years–LOOK
In April, archeologists working in the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh which had been destroyed by the Islamic State, uncovered a pulse-quickening discovery—a sealed gateway unknown in any previous excavations or surveys of the site. Carefully opening the door, the archeologists’ eyes fell on a hallway lined with dust...
I Can’t Teach the History of WWII with a Ban on Critical Race Theory
I wonder if it is still legal to teach students about what Black soldiers and veterans experienced
AOL Corp
Talented artist brings Native American resilience and strength to the forefront through her artwork
Artist Jessica Horne is painting portraits to raise awareness of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women’s movement. Native American and First Nations women in the U.S. are facing epidemic levels of violence. The FBI’s National Crime Information Center reported 5,203 missing Indigenous girls and women in 2021. Indigenous...
Trail of Tears to a Tribal Nations Summit: The White House's role in Native American history
Let's consider how the White House that was built on these tribal lands became central to the history that followed.
newyorkalmanack.com
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Bill Mauldin: The Unofficial Cartoonist of the Second World War
Journalism and war have gone hand in hand for many years, with the field truly coming into its own during the Second World War. On all fronts, journalists worked among the troops, allowing them to report back to their respective publications as events happened. Most of these men would receive...
Eater
The Great American Chestnut Revival
On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
Comments / 0