Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Gov. Beshear's executive action on medical cannabis receives mixed reviews
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — After the first of the year, those living in Kentucky and suffering from a severe medical condition can possess small amounts of medical cannabis, provided they meet certain requirements. That's when Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order takes effect. Some are calling the move into question...
wchstv.com
Coal waste extraction company to locate in Southern West Virginia, governor says
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A coal waste extraction company is expected to locate a site in Southern West Virginia that would generate up to 100 jobs, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to locate in Wyoming County as part of a $60...
wchstv.com
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
wchstv.com
New computer model warns of potential spike in overdoses for 23 W.Va. counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly half of West Virginia’s counties – including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell - are under an overdose alert. State health officials are using a new tool to help them predict when potentially deadly spikes linked to fentanyl will hit. The computer model was...
wchstv.com
Alabama cancels inmate's execution after trouble inserting IV, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (WBMA) — The scheduled state execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was canceled late Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), due to a midnight deadline and being unable to find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. The Supreme Court of the United...
wchstv.com
Non-certified teachers in W.Va. more than doubled in four years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Statistics from the West Virginia Department of Education released Friday shows 1,544 non-certified teachers out of 24,131 professional positions are currently working in schools. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said this number has more than doubled in the past four years as 2018...
wchstv.com
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
wchstv.com
Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total ticks up
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths while active cases also saw a bump Thursday in West Virginia. The addition of 12 virus-related deaths Thursday pushed the Mountain State’s total during the pandemic to 7,569, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchstv.com
Report: West Virginia has second highest lung cancer rate in the country behind Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new report from the American Lung Association said West Virginia has the second highest lung cancer rate in the country. The association released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” report for the Mountain State, finding that the state also has the highest rate of adult smokers.
wchstv.com
Monday begins two-week buck firearms season for West Virginia hunters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sunrise Monday will start West Virginia's biggest hunting season with a bang as 250,000 hunters are expected to head into the woods during the two-week gun buck season. Zeroing in on what state biologists expect to be a kill of about 40,000 bucks, hunters are...
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise slightly in W.Va.; no new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Coronavirus totals remained steady in the Mountain State on Wednesday as active cases rose slightly and no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. Active COVID-19 cases moved from 665 to 689 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of...
wchstv.com
Deputy injured in Floyd County, Kentucky, shootout has surgery to amputate his leg
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky, deputy who was injured in a shootout with a suspect who killed three officers and injured several others underwent surgery Monday to have his leg amputated. Darrin Lawson, who was injured in a June 30 shootout in Allen, Kentucky, had...
wchstv.com
More than 700,000 vehicles expected to travel W.Va. Turnpike during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 700,000 vehicles are expected to travel the West Virginia Turnpike around the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said heaviest traffic days along the Turnpike all year are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
wchstv.com
'Chill out': DeSantis responds to question about purported GOP 'Civil War'
MATLACHA, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people need to “chill out” after he was asked about a purported “Civil War” within the GOP. “We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Matlacha, Florida, on Wednesday.
wchstv.com
Multiple civil suits in William Husel case resolved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 has confirmed that ten pending civil lawsuits have been settled in the William Husel case, according to attorneys representing patients' families. Law firm Leeseberg Tuttle confirms eight of its remaining civil wrongful death lawsuits filed against Mount Carmel Health System and Husel have reached...
wchstv.com
State photo contest for W.Va. hunters launched with opening of buck firearms season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters looking to bag a buck in West Virginia will have the opportunity to claim prizes as the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest makes a return in 2022. The opening of the state’s buck firearms season is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21. Interested...
wchstv.com
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
Comments / 0