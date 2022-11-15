ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wchstv.com

Gov. Beshear's executive action on medical cannabis receives mixed reviews

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — After the first of the year, those living in Kentucky and suffering from a severe medical condition can possess small amounts of medical cannabis, provided they meet certain requirements. That's when Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order takes effect. Some are calling the move into question...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Non-certified teachers in W.Va. more than doubled in four years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Statistics from the West Virginia Department of Education released Friday shows 1,544 non-certified teachers out of 24,131 professional positions are currently working in schools. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said this number has more than doubled in the past four years as 2018...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total ticks up

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths while active cases also saw a bump Thursday in West Virginia. The addition of 12 virus-related deaths Thursday pushed the Mountain State’s total during the pandemic to 7,569, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchstv.com

More than 700,000 vehicles expected to travel W.Va. Turnpike during week of Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 700,000 vehicles are expected to travel the West Virginia Turnpike around the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said heaviest traffic days along the Turnpike all year are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

'Chill out': DeSantis responds to question about purported GOP 'Civil War'

MATLACHA, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people need to “chill out” after he was asked about a purported “Civil War” within the GOP. “We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Matlacha, Florida, on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
wchstv.com

Multiple civil suits in William Husel case resolved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 has confirmed that ten pending civil lawsuits have been settled in the William Husel case, according to attorneys representing patients' families. Law firm Leeseberg Tuttle confirms eight of its remaining civil wrongful death lawsuits filed against Mount Carmel Health System and Husel have reached...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
SACRAMENTO, CA

