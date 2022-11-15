ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lonelyplanet.com

10 of the best things to do in Peru to join the adventure

From hiking the Inca Trail to surfing on the north coast, here are the best experiences in Peru © Cavan Images / Getty Images. Peru may be known as a cradle of ancient civilizations, but its topography also makes it a wonderland of adventure. The icy mountain peaks of...
AFP

French-speaking bloc to focus on development at Tunisia summit

The world's club of French-speaking countries will meet in Tunisia from Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, more than a year after President Kais Saied began an internationally criticised power grab. - Economic cooperation - The summit will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the now 88-strong group whose members, such as Armenia and Serbia, are not all French-speaking.

