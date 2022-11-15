Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU - Penn Box Score 11/18/22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season wit…
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and notes from West Virginia's 92-58 non-conference mens basketball win over Penn.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
Early goal, second half blizzard knock West Virginia women's soccer out of NCAAs
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell to Penn State, 4-0, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa., on Friday night. Despite leading in shots in the first half, the Mountaineers (11-5-7, 4-1-4...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
WVNews
Bulldogs slay Dragons, punch ticket to state semifinals
CAMERON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that will be remembered for its conditions as much as for its result, Doddridge County football took to the road Friday and came home with its fourth spot in the Class A state semifinals in the past five years. The 11th-seeded...
WVNews
Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
WVNews
Lewis stopped
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and i…
WVNews
Grant scores 24 points, leads Duquesne past Colgate, 85-80
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night. Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.
WVNews
Snow squall, sudden ice snarl North Central West Virginia traffic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 50 non-injury traffic accidents were reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 dispatchers during a three-hour span Friday evening because of a snow squall that passed through North Central West Virginia and created treacherous road conditions. Most of those traffic accidents were reported in the Bridgeport/Clarksburg,...
WVNews
A great run for a great cause
The 13th annual Turkey Trot in Shinnston, presented by Tenmile Land, is set for Thursday — Thanksgiving Day. This 5K is a dandy. Last year, the event had 574 participants, with 267 males and 307 females. Tyler Hayes (15 minutes, 38.17 seconds) and Claudia Moore (19:45.05) were flying in winning the male and female divisions.
WVNews
Elk Garden sign.JPG
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – With bad weather making Christmas parades a challenge in recen…
WVNews
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Keyser City Council Friday held the first of three necessary r…
WVNews
Monongalia County Technical Education Center starts eSports class
One can learn a lot from video games, and students in the inaugural eSports class at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center are doing just that. Brigette Barlow, the class' instructor, and some of her students spoke about the new class at a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
WVNews
Morgantown farm donates Christmas trees to Capitol
CHARLESTON, WV - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex last week to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown.
WVNews
FTR
KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with conspiracy after police said a woman allowed a man back into her home after swearing out a protective order against him. According to a criminal complaint, Patricia Lynn Johnson, 47, admitted after opening her door to deputies on Nov. 11 that the man was there. He was found hiding in a closet.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Pancake Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Stealey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg. Serving pancakes (buttermilk, buckwheat, chocolate chip and blueberry), sausage and drinks.
WVNews
Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather
KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
