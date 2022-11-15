ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bulldogs slay Dragons, punch ticket to state semifinals

CAMERON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that will be remembered for its conditions as much as for its result, Doddridge County football took to the road Friday and came home with its fourth spot in the Class A state semifinals in the past five years. The 11th-seeded...
CAMERON, WV
WVNews

Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior

COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
COAL CITY, WV
WVNews

Lewis stopped

COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and i…
COAL CITY, WV
WVNews

Grant scores 24 points, leads Duquesne past Colgate, 85-80

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night. Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Snow squall, sudden ice snarl North Central West Virginia traffic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 50 non-injury traffic accidents were reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 dispatchers during a three-hour span Friday evening because of a snow squall that passed through North Central West Virginia and created treacherous road conditions. Most of those traffic accidents were reported in the Bridgeport/Clarksburg,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

A great run for a great cause

The 13th annual Turkey Trot in Shinnston, presented by Tenmile Land, is set for Thursday — Thanksgiving Day. This 5K is a dandy. Last year, the event had 574 participants, with 267 males and 307 females. Tyler Hayes (15 minutes, 38.17 seconds) and Claudia Moore (19:45.05) were flying in winning the male and female divisions.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Elk Garden sign.JPG

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – With bad weather making Christmas parades a challenge in recen…
ELK GARDEN, WV
WVNews

Monongalia County Technical Education Center starts eSports class

One can learn a lot from video games, and students in the inaugural eSports class at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center are doing just that. Brigette Barlow, the class' instructor, and some of her students spoke about the new class at a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown farm donates Christmas trees to Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV - Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex last week to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with conspiracy after police said a woman allowed a man back into her home after swearing out a protective order against him. According to a criminal complaint, Patricia Lynn Johnson, 47, admitted after opening her door to deputies on Nov. 11 that the man was there. He was found hiding in a closet.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Saturday

Pancake Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Stealey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg. Serving pancakes (buttermilk, buckwheat, chocolate chip and blueberry), sausage and drinks.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather

KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy