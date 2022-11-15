Stunning beaches, impressive architecture, and modern luxury developments – all of these come to mind when speaking about Spain. The country of the sun is loved by foreigners with different aims. If you are thinking about buying property in Spain, and you do not accept the options of secondary housing, new buildings in Spain are a smart choice. New developments in Spain are a great investment and an opportunity not only to relax, but also to earn money. Any property on the southern coast has a high rental potential, especially in those areas where the season lasts up to ten months a year. In this article we are going to discuss the reasons why foreign investors and potential residents like the country and what new developments are available for sale.

21 HOURS AGO