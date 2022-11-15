Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney
CNN — A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters in a media briefing on Saturday.
Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort
St. Regis is headed down under. Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the...
thebrag.com
Neighbouring island rated among world’s top honeymoon destinations for TikTok users
Whether you like it or not, the reality is that social media plays a major part in many people’s day-to-day life. So, it’s not exactly surprising that some people take into account what the most picture-perfect destinations are when considering where to go on their honeymoon. British travel...
France 24
Discovering France's most spectacular roads
There are some places in France where the destination is less important that the actual journey; beautiful roads that are just delightful to take. The road bordering Lake Annecy is both a challenge and a reward for cycling enthusiasts. Meanwhile on the French Riviera, the Grande Corniche, which has inspired so many filmmakers, is best enjoyed at the wheel of a vintage car. As for the Passage du Gois in the Vendée region, a submersible road that links the Atlantic island of Noirmoutier with the mainland, it is also used to pick shellfish, on foot. But watch out for high tide!
Time Out Global
JUST IN: A brand-new koala joey has arrived in Sydney
If you’re having a bad day, you’ve clicked on the right place. In fabulous news for marsupial lovers everywhere, the folks over at Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour have announced the incredibly cute arrival of a brand-new koala joey. Someone, ring the bells. The seven-month old...
Time Out Global
Ryanair is selling bargain flights to Spain and Italy next summer
So things are looking kind of bleak here in the UK, aren’t they? The bad news is hitting us from all angles, it’s cold and it literally won’t stop raining. Essentially, we’re over it. We need a break, you hear us?. Sounds like what we all...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Outstanding Architectural Masterpieces or New Developments in Spain
Stunning beaches, impressive architecture, and modern luxury developments – all of these come to mind when speaking about Spain. The country of the sun is loved by foreigners with different aims. If you are thinking about buying property in Spain, and you do not accept the options of secondary housing, new buildings in Spain are a smart choice. New developments in Spain are a great investment and an opportunity not only to relax, but also to earn money. Any property on the southern coast has a high rental potential, especially in those areas where the season lasts up to ten months a year. In this article we are going to discuss the reasons why foreign investors and potential residents like the country and what new developments are available for sale.
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
