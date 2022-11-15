‘Dazed & Confused,’ ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ And ‘Three Colors’ Lead Criterion Releases In February

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Enys Men’ Trailer: Mark Jenkin’s Cannes-Acclaimed Witchy Folk Horror Is Coming Soon
Having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the 60th annual New York Film Festival this year, if we’re going to call out a breakout horror for this year, it probably has to be British filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men.” And arguably, between Jekin, Ben Wheatley, and Peter Strickland, it’s safe to say that the creepy subgenre of freaky folk horror—think “The Wicker Man”—is really going through a renaissance period thanks to English filmmakers.
theplaylist.net
Damien Chazelle Calls ‘Babylon’ A “Poison Pen Hate Letter To Hollywood,” But A “Love Letter To Cinema”
“Babylon,” the new film by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” “First Man”), premiered Wednesday night in New York. As you’ve probably heard already, the film—a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant depravity in early Hollywood— has been met with polarizing responses. Some call the film genius; others describe it as Chazelle’s first flop (you can read more reactions here).
theplaylist.net
‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann Kills Rumors Of A 4-Hour Extended Cut Of Film
Baz Luhrmann had a triumphant return to the big screen this year with his epic biopic “Elvis.” But for fans of the movie who hope to one day see an extended four-hour cut of the film, bad news. Deadline reports that Luhrmann confirmed this week that there is no extended cut of the movie, just the usual director’s assembly cut that throws everything shot for the film together.
theplaylist.net
‘Taurus’ Review: A Dreary Music-Based Cautionary Tale That Nevertheless Features a Standout Colson Baker Performance
Across six previous features, writer/director Tim Sutton has excelled at crafting moody, ephemeral character studies that have prioritized feeling over plot, sometimes for the best (see “Donnybrook”) and sometimes to a film’s complete detriment (see last year’s languid “The Last Son”). He reunites with his “Son” star for his newest, the Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) meta-fiction “Taurus.” An odd mash-up of biofiction and celebrity cautionary tale, “Taurus” is heavy on mood — utilizing woozy, overexposed cinematography and a dread-inducing score by Baker — to showcase a burgeoning rapper’s self-implosion over the course of a week or so.
theplaylist.net
‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer: Pixar’s 27th Feature Film Hits Theaters On June 16, 2023
Pixar had a rare misfire with year with “Lightyear,” but look for the animation studio to steady its stride with “Elemental,” out in theaters next summer. The 27th Pixar film takes audiences to Element City, where earth, air, fire, and water residents live together. READ MORE:...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
theplaylist.net
‘Wednesday’ Review: Tim Burton’s Recaptures Some, But Not All Of His Dark Magic Powers In New Addam’s Family Netflix Series
The first episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” based on the classic Charles Addams character, is one of the best things Tim Burton has directed in years. Fans who grew up with Burton’s work in the ’80s and ’90s have lamented his output for years, as the visually inventive director seems to have lost the creative passion that used to fuel his work. Where’s the edgy Burton who made “Edward Scissorhands” and “Ed Wood” in something like “Alice in Wonderland” or “Dumbo”? There have been glimpses of that quirky craftsman in his recent filmography but nothing consistent for far too long. So seeing some of that spark in the premiere of “Wednesday” can be thrilling for fans of a certain age. The production design—a strength even in some of his inferior work—is consistently fascinating, the character detail feels unpredictable (the trait he’s arguably lost the most in that his early films were harder to map out than the recent ones), and the plotting sets up numerous arcs that feel promising. And then “Wednesday” succumbs to what plagues so many Netflix shows—narrative wheel-spinning, a lack of momentum, and that sense that this would all have been a better film than a TV series. It never completely loses 100% of the energy of its premiere, but the ingenuity of the first hour fades as the season progresses like all of the colors in the wardrobe of Wednesday Addams.
theplaylist.net
‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Team Up To Tell The Triumphant Story Of A Man Escaping Slavery
It’s a bit sad that “the slap” from this year’s Oscars, where Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage, is overshadowing the release of “Emancipation.” No, that isn’t to say Will Smith is innocent of wrongdoing and shouldn’t be criticized. Instead, it just means that “Emancipation” clearly has all the makings of a powerful film, but the real-world controversy seems to be diluting the message just a bit.
theplaylist.net
Spike Lee To Direct & Executive Produce Coming-Of-Age ROTC Drama For Amazon Studios
Spike Lee may have a multiyear film deal with Netflix lined up since last December, but his next project will be with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports Lee will direct and co-serve as executive producer on an upcoming coming-of-age ROTC drama for Amazon. And while the project currently has no title, its story is steeped in real-life experience.
theplaylist.net
‘Furiosa’: Anya Taylor-Joy Says Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Is The “Dirtiest And Bloodied I Have Ever Been”
Brace yourselves, movie fans: George Miller‘s “Max Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” just wrapped production in Australia. And while audiences must wait until 2024 for the movie to hit theaters, Anya Taylor-Joy‘s recent interview with IndieWire has all sorts of updates about the production. The biggest news? Taylor-Joy did all her car-related stunts without a driver’s license, and the actress wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty during the movie’s shoot.
theplaylist.net
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
theplaylist.net
Quentin Tarantino Says Final Film Will Have An Original Script & Muses About Tackling Marvel’s WWII Comic ‘Sgt. Nick Fury & His Howling Commandos’
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is making the rounds to promote his nonfiction novel “Cinema Speculation” and while speaking with Elvis Mitchell during the book tour (via IndieWire) in NYC dished out some slim details about the script for his tenth and final film. The writer/director revealed that the untitled...
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt Says He Already Considers Director Damien Chazelle “One Of The Great” Filmmakers￼
Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle’s audacious new film “Babylon” is out in the world. Or rather, the highly-anticipated movie, the last major Oscar contender of the year (Unless “Avatar 2” surprises), has been seen by critics in New York and LA, and the responses to the wild film have been dividing. Known for “La La Land” and “First Man,” Chazelle’s films are already bold, innovative, and ambitious, but “Babylon” takes some major wild swings. “Babylon” premiered Wednesday night in New York, and the provocative film—a tale of ambition and excess in the late 1920s/early 1930s Hollywood while tracking the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of depravity—was once again met with polarizing responses. Some herald it as Oscar-worthy genius; others call it Chazelle’s first misfire (you can read more reactions here).
theplaylist.net
‘Alien’: Cailee Spaeny Will Star In Director Fede Alvarez’s New Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Thriller￼
The “Predator” franchise recently got a substantial creative shot in the arm with the Hulu original “Prey.” And surely 20th Century Studios is hoping they can do the same for the “Alien” franchise following the underwhelming response to “Alien: Covenant,” which left the series floating in space. While we’re still waiting on some plot details and how a new film, directed by Fede Álvarez, will factor into the greater franchise mythology, it looks like it will indeed be female-centric like the Ellen Ripley movies and Ridley Scott’s prequels.
theplaylist.net
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
theplaylist.net
‘Monster’: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Next Film Set For June 2023 Release, Likely To Have World Premiere At Cannes 2023
“Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda‘s latest film, finally hits US theaters on December 26 after vying for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Now, Deadline reports that the Japanese director has his next project lined up: “Monster,” based on a screenplay by TV writer Yuji Sakamoto.
theplaylist.net
‘Slumberland’ Review: Jason Momoa’s Latest Has Dazzling Effects But An All Too Familiar Story
“Slumberland,” the latest big-budget adventure film from Netflix, is something like an “Inception” for kids, featuring a precocious young girl, a cute stuffed pig, and a towering, stinky sidekick. Written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, “Slumberland” has some snazzy fun with the concept of how dreams take us to similar experiences—about forgetting to wear pants, driving a runaway truck, or endless staircases. Illustrated with grabbing imagination by director Francis Lawrence and a hard-working special effects team, the movie zips between different dreams while using kid’s movie mainstays for a mighty familiar emotional plot. Yup, this one has parent loss, metaphor-driven storytelling, a bunch of corny jokes, and some big lunges in plotting just to keep everything moving. And “Slumberland” is the type of storytelling that wants you to be carried away most of all by its special effects, which can be charming up to a point.
theplaylist.net
Luca Guadagnino Says “Of Course” He’d Ask Armie Hammer To Star In ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel
In the world of auteur filmmaking, there is very little conversation about sequels. Rarely do we see sequels for critical darlings that don’t make huge amounts of money at the box office. And yet, for the past five years, give or take, everyone has been asking Luca Guadagnino about a sequel to his award-winning romance, “Call Me By Your Name.” And today, same as it has been over the years, he has the desire to make the film but doesn’t have any firm plans. You know, like a story or something. But when he does, you better believe he’ll call up Armie Hammer, even though the actor is now persona non grata.
theplaylist.net
‘Bullitt: Bradley Cooper To Star In Star In Steven Spielberg’s Action Remake Of Steve McQueen Classic
Projects come and go, some get announced and never happen, and sometimes filmmakers lose interest. But Steven Spielberg’s remake of Steve McQueen’s action car chase classic “Bullitt” (1968) looks like it is not only moving forward, but his next film as Bradley Cooper has been cast in the lead role.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones 5’ First Look Image: Harrison Ford Returns As The Archeologist Adventurer For One Last Finale
It’s been nearly fifteen years since Harrison Ford last donned Indiana Jones’ iconic fedora in “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.” And that film left the character on a high note, with Jones happily married to Karen Allen‘s Marion Ravenwood. So, do audiences really need to another ending for their favorite archeologist adventurer in “Indiana Jones 5“? Of course, fans arguably didn’t even need “Crystal Skull” either, with the original “Indiana Jones” trilogy being pretty much perfect.
Comments / 0