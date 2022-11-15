11 Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now — 65-inch QLED TV for $368, laptops from $79 and more

The next batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is slated for Monday, November 21. The deals will be released at 12 p.m. (ET) for Walmart Plus members or 7 p.m. (ET) for everyone else.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait that long to find sales because Walmart has many Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Even if you missed the retailer's previous deal drops, many discounts are continuing through the week. So far, Walmart is leading the charge when it comes to budget items. The retailer has laptops from $79, 4K TVs from $198, and kitchen appliances from $35.

The retailer is also offering the biggest toy sales we've seen from any retailer. Board games, Lego sets, jigsaw puzzles, and action figures are on sale from $6. Traditionally, the best toy sales are found in December, but Walmart is pushing out its best discounts right now.

To make your holiday shopping easier, we've scanned all of Walmart's current deals and created this condensed cheat sheet with our top picks across various categories. Also, don't miss our guide to the best Walmart promo codes for more of today's best sales.

Walmart Black Friday deals — top sales now

Toy sale: deals from $5 @ Walmart

No Black Friday sale is complete without toy deals and Walmart is offering some of the best discounts this week. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $5. For instance, you can get the Lego Disney Encanto Set on sale for $39 (pictured, $10 off). View Deal

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: $54 $35 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal might be great for you. This coffee maker features a 36 Oz reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. This deal is coming in and out of stock. View Deal

Nerf Perses MXIX-5000 Motorized Blaster: $90 $40 @ Walmart

The Nerf Perses is a fully motorized toy gun that can shoot up to 8 rounds per second. It comes with 50 Nerf Rival high-impact rounds and a 9.6 volt 1200mAH rechargeable battery and wall charger. View Deal

Acer 512 Chromebook: $98 $79 @ Walmart

For Black Friday, Walmart is slashing the price of this HP Chromebook to just $79. It packs a 12-inch 1366 x 768 display, AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. It's not going to break any speed records, but does make for a suitable machine for kids or as a secondary coffee table laptop. View Deal

Ninja Supra Kitchen System: $199 $99 @ Walmart

The Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. A similar Ninja system costs $199, but this Walmart exclusive is just $99. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 25C: $249 $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. View Deal

AirPods Pro: $249 $159 @ Walmart

The Apple AirPods Pro pack active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support, 24-hours of battery life and a more customizable fit compared to standard AirPods. Plus, they're sweat and water-resistant making them ideal for working out. View Deal

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): $399 $349 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the first major price cut we've seen for this watch. View Deal

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: $448 $368 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the Walmart deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $368. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: $599 $499 @ Walmart

With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels, and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review , we said this laptop is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $499. View Deal

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: $1,596 $896 @ Walmart

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now $100 cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. View Deal

Shop more Walmart Black Friday sales