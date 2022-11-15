“Honestly,” I hear my pilot, Logan, say through the headset, “the first time I came to this glacier, it was like a kid's first time at Disney World.”. We are just landing the helicopter on the massive bluish-white Mendenhall Glacier, streaked with dark rock particles and silt. I sit stupefied by the sight of this wonder wedged among the jagged peaks of Southeast Alaska. I was raised in Florida; before this trip to Alaska on Holland America Line's Noordam, I had never even seen a glacier. Standing on this immense, silent, slow-moving force, I feel the unmistakable thrill of adventure: For a few seconds, I'm Jason Bourne or James Bond.

