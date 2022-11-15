But then what? How do you prove you’re that one in 100? Well, you have one drastically overlooked superpower: your data. Many early-stage startups don’t have a data team or even a data expert. They’ve been told that it looks good to have cash flowing in and user numbers ticking up. But investors are looking past superficial metrics for indicators that your product is poised to grow years into the future. There’s no one metric for that, which is why you need to know exactly which ones to focus on and what they tell others about your product’s growth prospects.

2 DAYS AGO