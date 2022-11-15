Read full article on original website
Yankees-Mets, Aaron Judge MLB investigation gets honest take from Rob Manfred
The New York Yankees and Mets came under the microscope for their recent actions regarding free agent and MLB star Aaron Judge. A report emerged earlier in November saying that the Mets wouldn’t engage in a bidding war with the Yankees for Judge, mostly due to the good relations between owners Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen, according to Andy Martino of SNY.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
Movement in the Dodgers off-season officially began when Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels and Trea Turner officially rejected his qualifying offer. This puts the Dodgers in a bind regarding what they prioritize more but that doesn't necessarily take them away from possibly landing Aaron Judge. Of course, Judge also...
Fan Auctioning Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball Has Rejected $3 Million Offer
The fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League record 62nd home run ball is placing it on the auction block after turning down a $3 million offer to sell it, TMZ Sports reports.
Spurs, Josh Primo Agreed 'To Resolve' Former Female Employee's Lawsuit
Former Spurs guard Josh Primo and former team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen "have agreed to resolve" a lawsuit in which Cauthen alleged that the team had ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure committed by Primo during her tenure.
