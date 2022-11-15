Read full article on original website
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
WDBJ7.com
Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning. Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions. “In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,”...
WBTM
Danville Schools Receive $250K for Security Upgrades
Last week, the Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in school security equipment grants, of which Danville Public Schools received $249,999. The VDOE awarded the grants to schools most in need of modern security equipment, such as internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, and other security enhancements.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
WDBJ7.com
Community forum discusses future of homelessness and affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Rescue Plan Act set aside $5 billion for states across the country to address homelessness and come up with plans for access to affordable housing. $2.4 million will be coming to Roanoke in 2023. City leaders hosted the community at a forum Tuesday night...
wfirnews.com
New client-choice food pantry opens in NW Roanoke
A local non-profit aimed at addressing food insecurity has cut the ribbon on its newest hunger-busting strategy. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSET
Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
WBTM
Danville Police Celebrate First ‘Reach One’ Milestone
The Danville Police Department celebrated their first “Reach One” thirty day milestone on Tuesday. The department partners with Danville Public Schools students who want to improve themselves. This can be focused on their behavior, grades, attendance, and more. These students have one-on-one conversations with officers and build positive...
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Giveback event
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back this holiday season with its first-ever, Give Thanks Thanksgiving Giveback event. They’re helping 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals, including all the fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a frozen turkey. Organizers said...
chathamstartribune.com
School Board weighs in on dress code, middle school sports
The Pittsylvania County School Board met with a full schedule Nov. 8 that included voting on the school dress code, middle school athletics and whether or not School Board buildings should allow citizens to carry guns on the premises. The School Board approved the dress code with a vote of...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
Liberty News
LU prays for UVA shooting victims’ families; author Randy Alcorn speaks on Heaven at Convocation
Liberty University Interim President Jerry Prevo led students in a time of prayer during Wednesday morning’s Convocation for those affected by the deadly Nov. 13 shooting on the University of Virginia campus in which three UVA football players were killed and another player and a student were wounded. After...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
