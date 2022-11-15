ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Virginian Review

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation

SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
SALEM, VA
WBTM

Danville Schools Receive $250K for Security Upgrades

Last week, the Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in school security equipment grants, of which Danville Public Schools received $249,999. The VDOE awarded the grants to schools most in need of modern security equipment, such as internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, and other security enhancements.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Celebrate First ‘Reach One’ Milestone

The Danville Police Department celebrated their first “Reach One” thirty day milestone on Tuesday. The department partners with Danville Public Schools students who want to improve themselves. This can be focused on their behavior, grades, attendance, and more. These students have one-on-one conversations with officers and build positive...
DANVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

School Board weighs in on dress code, middle school sports

The Pittsylvania County School Board met with a full schedule Nov. 8 that included voting on the school dress code, middle school athletics and whether or not School Board buildings should allow citizens to carry guns on the premises. The School Board approved the dress code with a vote of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA

