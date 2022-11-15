OIE held a breakfast reception in the Elrod Commons Living Room for National First-Generation Student Day. This year’s National First-Generation Student Day celebration at Washington and Lee University was filled with activities for the entire campus. National First-Generation Student Day is observed Nov. 8 and celebrates the presence and experiences of people who are the first in their family to attend college. Washington and Lee’s Class of 1994 Office of Inclusion and Engagement (OIE) organized and hosted events to mark the occasion in collaboration with the Office of Alumni and Career Services and the Harte Center for Teaching and Learning.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO