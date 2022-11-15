Read full article on original website
W&L Presents 2022 Holiday Pops Concert
Washington and Lee University presents its annual Holiday Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. The concerts, which feature the same material, will be performed in Wilson Concert Hall. Tickets are required and can be reserved online at wlulenfestcenter.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=167. The performance will also be streamed online at livestream.com/wlu.
W&L Celebrates National First-Generation Student Day
OIE held a breakfast reception in the Elrod Commons Living Room for National First-Generation Student Day. This year’s National First-Generation Student Day celebration at Washington and Lee University was filled with activities for the entire campus. National First-Generation Student Day is observed Nov. 8 and celebrates the presence and experiences of people who are the first in their family to attend college. Washington and Lee’s Class of 1994 Office of Inclusion and Engagement (OIE) organized and hosted events to mark the occasion in collaboration with the Office of Alumni and Career Services and the Harte Center for Teaching and Learning.
Colbert Presents Talk on Union’s Fields Medal Recipients
Cory Colbert, assistant professor of mathematics at W&L, will present on this year’s International Mathematical Union’s (IMU’s) Fields Medal. The talk will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Harte Center, room 128, located in Leyburn Library. Colbert will discuss the works of...
Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 11/16/22
Savannah Blake, Annual Giving Fellow – University Development. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I am originally from the eastern shore of Virginia and have now lived in Lexington for two years. I attended Longwood University and received a degree in history and political science.
Electric Mondays
Jon Erickson was excited to rekindle his “Electric Mondays” partnership with the Rockbridge YMCA to enrich science programming for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders enrolled in the YMCA’s after-school program. Undergraduate students in Erickson’s ENGN/PHYS 207: Electrical Circuits course, which offers practical experience in designing, building, testing...
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
W&L Professor to Give Presidential Address at Economic Conference
Art Goldsmith, Jackson T. Stephens Professor of Economics at Washington and Lee University, has been invited to deliver the presidential luncheon address at the 92nd annual Southern Economic Association (SEA) conference, which will be held on Nov. 19-21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Goldsmith is wrapping up his one-year term as...
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
T4Tactics offers free situational awareness class to increase safety in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - T4Tactics is making strides to prevent violence and increase safety in the community. The firearm safety academy is offering a free situational awareness class Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The class will teach indicators of an attack, de-escalation techniques and how to handle stress while...
'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.
New client-choice food pantry opens in NW Roanoke
A local non-profit aimed at addressing food insecurity has cut the ribbon on its newest hunger-busting strategy. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
