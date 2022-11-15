Read full article on original website
Google Store Black Friday deals 2022: Pixel 7 Pro from $749 and more
Google Store Black Friday deals are live with epic holiday discounts on all things Google. Before Black Friday 2022, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are at their lowest price yet. Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab) at...
Don't miss it! AirPods 3 Black Friday deal matches all-time low at $139
Apple's AirPods 3 are among the best wireless earbuds to buy and this early Black Friday deal brings the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation to just $139 (opens in new tab). That's $40 in savings from the original retail price and $20-$30 below the best price we've seen over the last few months. This is among the best Black Friday headphone deals.
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $799 MacBook Air, a $79 Chromebook and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. Black Friday deals aren't just for Thanksgiving week anymore; many retailers are already offering their best Black Friday laptop deals. We are also seeing low-price guarantees from some retailers so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 drops to $999 in special Black Friday deal
Finding a Dell XPS 13 with a big price cut during Black Friday 2022 will always pique our interest, as the 13-inch laptop has frequently topped our list of best laptops. Now, you can bag one for under $1,000. Right now, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $999 at...
Black Friday Xbox controller deal takes $25 off Lunar Shift special edition
Black Friday Xbox controller deals are now live at just about every game retailer today. For example, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller Lunar Shift is on sale for $45 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This new release special edition Xbox controller costs $70, so that's $25 in savings. Of...
Sony's PS5 DualSense controller drops to $49 Black Friday price
Black Friday deals start now with the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is an all-time low price for this PS5 controller — it's now $25 cheaper. If you want a spare controller for that God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle...
Microsoft Store Black Friday deals 2022: $500 off Surface Laptop 4, up to 67% off Xbox and PC games
Microsoft Store Black Friday deals are now live with epic discounts on Surface and Xbox (opens in new tab). One standout computer deal takes $500 off the Surface Laptop 4 Bundle (opens in new tab). It normally costs $2,019, so this discount drops it to $1,515. If you're shopping early, this is one the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get now. This deal ends Dec. 11.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gets $130 price drop in big Black Friday Chromebook deal
If you're after an incredible 2-in-1 laptop this Black Friday, look no further than this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (opens in new tab). This near-perfect is now $130 off, making it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook...
Listen up! The best wireless earbuds are just $178 in this amazing Black Friday deal
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are our pick for the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon has them back at an all-time low of $178 (opens in new tab) in this Black Friday deal. That's an outstanding $101 off the original price and $70 less than...
Kensington G1000P USB-C Mini Dock review: Less is more?
Kensington’s hybrid USB-C hub is the perfect fit for ultra-portable Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks that need a few extra ports, but it sacrifices potential slots for a tiny form factor. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Pocketable, compact design. +. 85W Power Delivery.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones hit record low Black Friday deal price of $228
Black Friday 2022 is still making its way to us and early deals on top-rated wireless headphones start now. Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $228 (opens in new tab). Normally they retail for $350, so that's $122 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices...
Dell G16 review: An affordable powerhouse
The Dell G16 is a great gaming laptop for those who need a powerhouse in both productivity and gaming performance without breaking the bank. If you can look past underwhelming color depth and subpar battery life, it’s absolutely worth the asking price. Dell G16 Specs. Price: $1,499. CPU: Intel...
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest ever price in huge Black Friday deal
The Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) have only been out for a month, but they are already at their lowest price in two of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen. Right now, you can get $100 off the...
Amazon Black Friday deals preview: Save $70 on the new iPad Pro M2
Amazon now offers the 2022 iPad Pro for $729 (opens in new tab) . It normally retails for $799, so that's $70 off — its biggest discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
The new Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU is only $387 — don't miss this early Black Friday laptop deal
Acer just announced that it's packing its Acer Aspire 3 laptops with the new AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs. As a cherry on top, the line starts at $400, so you don't need to spend a fortune on a newly released laptop. As it stands now, we're seeing a nice discount...
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings ray tracing to mobile gaming — here's how it looks
Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a next-generation flagship mobile chipset that's set to deliver a 35% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a new Cognitive ISP to enhance photos and videos, and more efficient AI-based tasks — coming to smartphones in 2023. But it also brings a game changer to mobile gaming: ray tracing.
Tablets are useless and redundant — fight me
It’s 10 o’clock; do you know where your tablet is? Oh, that’s right! Collecting dust in your closet. Okay, I know the iPad squad is ready to come for my neck with their pitchforks, but hear me out — my “slate hate” is justified.
How to change the home screen on iPhone
You're not the only one who's searching for "how to change home screen on iPhone." According to Google Search, countless others are scratching their heads on how to swap out their iPhone's wallpaper for something new. Changing the home screen on iOS isn't immediately obvious, so it's understandable why people...
