Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. Black Friday deals aren't just for Thanksgiving week anymore; many retailers are already offering their best Black Friday laptop deals. We are also seeing low-price guarantees from some retailers so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.

2 DAYS AGO