Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 11/16/22
Savannah Blake, Annual Giving Fellow – University Development. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I am originally from the eastern shore of Virginia and have now lived in Lexington for two years. I attended Longwood University and received a degree in history and political science.
South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy
An historic pummeling has some rethinking on-the-ground strategy. In South Florida, long considered a Democratic stronghold, the lopsided results for the other team come with a particular burn. Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped...
Former President Donald Trump officially declares 2024 presidential candidacy
PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's official. Former President Donald Trump will seek the Oval Office once again. Trump, the only president impeached twice, made the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach on Tuesday night. "I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the...
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Friend, coach speak out after former Gulliver Prep football star dies in UVA shooting
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - As the suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia faced a judge and a community continues to mourn the deaths of three student athletes, those who knew a victim from South Florida opened up about their loss. D’Sean Perry, a Miami native and...
Miami commission removes Virginia Key Beach Part board of trustees
MIAMI - The future of Virginia Key Beach remains in question after Miami commissioners voted to remove the board of trustees overseeing improvements. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez refused to veto that takeover, but former board members and community leaders are not giving up easily. Virginia Key was historically dedicated as the only beach for Black people. The commission wants to do something with the space, but the community says not so fast. Wednesday night it was a packed house at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City where residents born and raised in the community...
Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.
A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
‘Shocked and surprised’: Superintendent Vickie Cartwright talks about being fired
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Tuesday acknowledged being “shocked and surprised” by the School Board’s late-night decision to fire her. But she says she’ll continue to “act with integrity and a students’ first mindset” in the time she’ll remain on the job. In a brief exchange with reporters, she shared her thoughts about the School Board’s sudden move to fire her with a 5-4 vote ...
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
Miami-Dade mayor: FTX paid $20M to county before naming rights deal ended
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is searching for the next company that will be willing to pay to name the home of the Miami Heat. The 2021 naming rights deal with FTX was for $135 million over 19 years and included $2 million annual payments to the Miami Heat.
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured out for Poitier, who the Sun-Sentinel also credited with being...
8 charged in scheme to smuggle endangered monkeys to Miami, prosecutors say
MIAMI – Eight people, including two government officials from Cambodia, were indicted in the Southern District of Florida for their involvement in a ring that smuggled hundreds of primates into the United States, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Some of the endangered crab-eating macaques, also known as long-tailed macaques, which...
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
Voters Reject Miami Beach High-Rises
Miami Beach residents voted to stop the development of two high-rise towers in three different referendums last week, reports Deborah Acosta for the Wall Street Journal. The project, slated for construction on the site of the now-shuttered Deauville Hotel at a height of 375 feet, would have required voter approval to be exempted from current zoning regulations, which limit building height to 200 feet. “Daniel Ciraldo, executive director of Miami Design Preservation League, said the voters signaled they aren’t ready to approve projects that could significantly change the character of Miami Beach, which is famous for its art deco architecture and lower-rise buildings.”
Man who allegedly threatened plane crash into Walmart in Mississippi dies in federal prison
JACKSON, Miss. — A man who allegedly threatened a plane crash at a Mississippi Walmart on Sept. 3 has died in federal prison awaiting trial. According to The Associated Press, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons released a statement that Cory Patterson, 29, was found inexpensive Monday at a federal prison in Miami. Patterson was in federal prison awaiting trial.
Broward’s 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns — nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting
Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response, a state school safety panel warned Wednesday. That’s unacceptable, says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the panel created to ...
