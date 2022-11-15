ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: CASA of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a diverse group of individuals who share a commitment to improving the lives of children. They receive specialized training and are sworn in by a judge who then appoints them to advocate for a child or children in the St. Louis County Family Court system due to abuse or neglect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180

ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Grant a Little Wish for a child in foster care

ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care. This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill nearly 4,300 holiday gifts for area children. There is no...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Giddo Simon Ministries

ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gbhsblueandgold.com

St. Louis shooting devastates community

Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy