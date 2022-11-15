Read full article on original website
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: CASA of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a diverse group of individuals who share a commitment to improving the lives of children. They receive specialized training and are sworn in by a judge who then appoints them to advocate for a child or children in the St. Louis County Family Court system due to abuse or neglect.
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180
ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.
KSDK
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
KSDK
Grant a Little Wish for a child in foster care
ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care. This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill nearly 4,300 holiday gifts for area children. There is no...
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Giddo Simon Ministries
ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.
gbhsblueandgold.com
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
mycouriertribune.com
She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949
ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president. They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP...
KSDK
Tis the Season of Gathering and Giving Back: STL Area Food Bank working to fill plates ahead of holiday feasts
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but many in the community are struggling to put food on the table for a feast. St. Louis Area Food Bank is here to help.
KSDK
St. Louis CITY SC unveils jersey
St. Louis CITY SC unveiled its first primary kit on Wednesday. The jersey features the club’s signature red color with navy and yellow accents.
KMOV
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
KSDK
St. Louis sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
He was a golf commentator and frequent guest on "The Morning After." He was the son of Jay Randolph, the former KSDK sports director.
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
KSDK
Pushing for pay transparency in Missouri
Talking about how much you're paid is typically frowned upon. Now, research in St. Louis shows salary secrecy widens the pay gap for both women and minorities.
KSDK
3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
abc17news.com
Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both...
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
See the Missouri Place that Just Lit Up Nearly 2 Million Lights
If you're a fan of holiday lights, there is one Missouri place you need to adventure to as they just lit up nearly 2 million bulbs that you can likely see from space if you're an astronaut. This Christmas light effort that would make Clark W. Griswold smile from ear-to-ear...
