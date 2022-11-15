Read full article on original website
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Moran, Marshall and Mann condemn 'threatened' status of lesser prairie chicken
WASHINGTON – The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
Additional officers on road starting Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 27, local and state police agencies across Kansas will take part in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra patrol will actively enforce occupant protection laws. A grant from the Kansas...
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
