Saint Marys, KS

Hutch Post

Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Hutch Post

Moran, Marshall and Mann condemn 'threatened' status of lesser prairie chicken

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
Hutch Post

Additional officers on road starting Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 27, local and state police agencies across Kansas will take part in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra patrol will actively enforce occupant protection laws. A grant from the Kansas...
Hutch Post

KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://hutchpost.com/

