realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends November 13 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending November 13, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
WJLA
Brrr! Temps approach freezing as DMV high school football playoffs heat up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you've stepped outside, you know it's winter coat and hat weather. Now imagine having to tackle people in this!. That's what student-athletes across the DMV face Friday night as they play for the right to inch closer to a state title, all the while temps continue to drop toward the freezing mark.
iheart.com
Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA
>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 18-20
WASHINGTON — Even though there's a cold front blowing through, there are plenty of events to enjoy as the season turns more wintry. Take in live music and an immersive Christmas experience in the coming days, an early Thanksgiving parade or festive wine pairing to pick what best suits your feast, a cookie crawl and even more!
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in 2022 regional finals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in the regional final round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. This post will be updated.
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Court rejects Ohio’s challenge of federal ban on using coronavirus money to fund tax cuts
COLUMBUS -- A federal appellate court on Friday ruled for the administration of President Biden and against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost who was hoping to overturn a prohibition against using coronavirus relief dollars to fund tax cuts. In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Good Food Markets Closes Ward 8 Grocery Store As It Pivots To Prepared Food
One of four grocery stores east of the Anacostia River, Good Food Markets, stopped selling produce and other groceries last Tuesday, leaving thousands of residents living in an area considered a food desert with one less option than before. But the café inside the store, located in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood,...
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
Orange Schools students collect over $2,000 in change to help U.S. veterans
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Moreland Hills Elementary School is making change to make a difference. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families recently collected more than $2,000 in loose change to donate to Honor Flight Cleveland as part of the Coins for Courage drive, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching
According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
Commercial Observer
DC Offers $8M Round of Grants Aimed at Restaurant, Entertainment and Retail Sectors
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who last week won her third term to lead the District, has created a new $8 million round for the Bridge Fund grant program, which provides financial support to businesses and proprietors in the restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. Teaming with the Office of the...
