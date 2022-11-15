ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cleveland.com

DraftKings Maryland promo code: Final days for $200 bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Time is running out for pre-registration offers in the Old Line State, but you can click here to apply our DraftKings Maryland promo...
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends November 13 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending November 13, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
WJLA

Brrr! Temps approach freezing as DMV high school football playoffs heat up

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you've stepped outside, you know it's winter coat and hat weather. Now imagine having to tackle people in this!. That's what student-athletes across the DMV face Friday night as they play for the right to inch closer to a state title, all the while temps continue to drop toward the freezing mark.
iheart.com

Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA

>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
WUSA

9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 18-20

WASHINGTON — Even though there's a cold front blowing through, there are plenty of events to enjoy as the season turns more wintry. Take in live music and an immersive Christmas experience in the coming days, an early Thanksgiving parade or festive wine pairing to pick what best suits your feast, a cookie crawl and even more!
Cleveland.com

Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
beckersdental.com

Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme

A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
