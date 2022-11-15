Read full article on original website
Related
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
intheknow.com
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’
A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Family-of-eight forced to move out their home are living in TWO houses separated by a dual carriageway after council failed to find property big enough to squeeze them all in
A family-of-eight who were forced to move out of their home are living in two houses separated by a dual carriageway after the council failed to find a property big enough to squeeze them all in. Mother Rebecca Fenner is living is in a one-bed home on the A45 with...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson
Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
‘People’s savings are gone’: families on brink in Stoke-on-Trent
Emma*, a mum of three, doesn’t know if she will be able to afford a Christmas dinner for her family this year. As it stands, she has £50 to last until the start of December, and can barely afford the basics. “I really struggle. Every night I choose...
Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission
As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Mum left furious after cafe worker gave her dustpan and brush to clean up after her baby
A mum was left furious after she claimed the staff at a café she visited asked her to sweep up after her baby. The woman posted about her experience at the ‘family friendly café’ on the parenting forum Mumsnet. She explained as how she made her...
Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home
Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?. It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through.
Man Prefers to Save Money for His Cat Than Help Older Brother in Need of a Medical Procedure
Having a pet in your life can bring you companionship, affection, and even a sense of purpose. For many people, their pets are not only friends but also members of the family that are just as significant, if not more so, than other human relatives.
Mum demands £450 refund as 'dreadful' bus makes daughter late for school almost every day
A furious mum has demanded a refund on her daughter's annual bus pass. Lindsey Hall, from Boughton-under-Blean in Kent, says she's had enough of the bus showing up late and has asked for her money back on the £450 pass her daughter, Lara, uses to get to school. She...
BBC
Claims of sleeping staff at Redditch mental health ward
Photographs and video footage appearing to show staff asleep at a mental health facility have been shared with the BBC. In a raft of complaints about Hill Crest Ward in Redditch, Worcestershire, whistle-blowers have told a BBC investigation that the alleged activity was in full view of patients. Sources claimed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Plans to convert Stoke Mandeville Social Club into 100 homes formalised as Bucks Council submits application
Controversial plans by Buckinghamshire Council to convert a social club have moved a step closer to becoming reality. The authority has submitted a planning application to build up to 100 new homes on the land. The Buckinghamshire County Council Sports and Social Club in Stoke Mandeville has been shut since...
Man always returns girlfriend's car with empty gas tank: 'Are you sure you're not the one who left it on empty?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I understand why some women won't date a man who doesn't own his own car. The worst part about dating a man who doesn't own a car is that it can be too easy to fall into the role of a taxi driver or car rental agency, without financial compensation, of course.
Comments / 0