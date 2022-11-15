ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Daily Mail

Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms

Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson

Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
BBC

Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home

Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears

A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC

Claims of sleeping staff at Redditch mental health ward

Photographs and video footage appearing to show staff asleep at a mental health facility have been shared with the BBC. In a raft of complaints about Hill Crest Ward in Redditch, Worcestershire, whistle-blowers have told a BBC investigation that the alleged activity was in full view of patients. Sources claimed...
Tracey Folly

Man always returns girlfriend's car with empty gas tank: 'Are you sure you're not the one who left it on empty?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I understand why some women won't date a man who doesn't own his own car. The worst part about dating a man who doesn't own a car is that it can be too easy to fall into the role of a taxi driver or car rental agency, without financial compensation, of course.

