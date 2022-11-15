Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
Titusville Herald
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice resigned Friday, amid a deepening crisis inside the state’s youth detention facilities, including escapes, riots, a controversial relocation and capacity challenges. Deputy Secretary William “Bill” Sommers has led the agency since 2020. The agency's...
Titusville Herald
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in...
Titusville Herald
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
Titusville Herald
Alaska jobs up over October 2021, lag pre-pandemic numbers
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 6,100 more jobs last month than in October 2021 but most industries had not regained pre-pandemic job levels, a state labor department report shows. The report, released Friday, shows Alaska had about 316,900 nonfarm jobs in October. That compares to 310,800 in...
Titusville Herald
According to CW Service Pros – There’s A New Reason To Upgrade Your Heating and Cooling System Sooner Than 2023
LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the HVAC industry is expected to experience major price increases in the production of new heating and cooling systems due to higher standards in SEER rating systems* taking effect in the new year. Consumers can benefit now by purchasing new HVAC systems before the close of 2022 while SEER standards remain at lower ratings, says CW Service Pros.
