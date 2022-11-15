ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Are The Most-Searched Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes By State

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means that millions of Americans are doing exactly what their grandparents couldn’t do: Frantically Googling the best Thanksgiving recipes. These days, no Thanksgiving menu is born without lots of searching and web-combing. We’re always on the search for the best way to cook a turkey or the newest hack for mashed potatoes.
GOBankingRates

9 Best Thanksgiving Food Deals at Costco

This year, shoppers will be heading into Costco with a Thanksgiving day game plan. They'll need enough food for everyone invited to their feast at an affordable price.  Save More: 9 Bills You Should...
reviewed.com

10 secret Santa gift ideas under $25 from Amazon Launchpad

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Secret Santa gift swaps can prove tricky around the holidays—it's easy to get stumped on what to get a certain coworker, friend-of-a-friend, or distant relative. If you've drawn the name of someone unfamiliar and have come searching for help—we've got you covered with the best gifts.
Parade

These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season

Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
News Channel 25

Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to...
NBC Miami

Bird Flu Is Threatening British Food Staples, From the English Breakfast to Christmas Dinner

LONDON — The classic English fry-up and traditional Christmas turkey dinner could be under threat as Britain deals with the impact of rising cases of avian flu. Fried, poached, scrambled and boiled eggs may well be off the menu as some British supermarkets have warned that supplies could be disrupted, while grocery stores have also made moves to bolster turkey stocks ahead of the festive season.
CNN

The 44 best holiday gifts for cooks and foodies, according to experts

With so many fabulous cookbooks, cocktail sets, kitchen supplies and food-themed items, you could easily spend your whole day hunting down the best gifts ideas for the culinary obsessed. To make it easier, we reached out to four experts and rounded up their favorite foodie finds.
DogTime

What Thanksgiving Foods Can You Safely Share With Your Dog?

With Thanksgiving around the corner, you may be wrapped up in planning the holiday yourself or just looking forward to the big meal. Whatever your turkey day future holds, it’s important that dog parents know what Thanksgiving foods are and aren’t safe to share with your pup. Please note that salt, spices, and butter are […] The post What Thanksgiving Foods Can You Safely Share With Your Dog? appeared first on DogTime.
Campus Times

How to survive Thanksgiving with your family

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
reviewed.com

10 creative ways to hide clutter before company arrives

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have a home, chances are you have stuff in that home, and if you’re like most people, sometimes that stuff makes its way all over the house until suddenly you feel overrun with clutter. It’s a common cause of embarrassment when guests come over, especially when guests show up unexpectedly, leaving you with little time to clean.
reviewed.com

Hosting company? Here's what to clean and what to skip

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There’s no better way to spend the holidays than having a house full of the people you love. Good company, good conversation, and an overall cheery feeling are the essence of the holiday spirit, however, prepping to host your family and friends can often feel stressful if you’re trying to clean your house in a hurry.
reviewed.com

The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022

The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.

