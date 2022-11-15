ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Holiday Light Safety Tips

The West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is the presenting sponsor of this year's production of A Christmas Carol by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. In an effort to raise awareness of holiday safety tips, a West Bend representative, along with Mrs. Cratchet from A Christmas Carol production played by Rana Roman, will be presenting holiday light safety tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Meet the Waters Senior Living of Pewaukee

The Waters Senior Living is an owner, operator and developer of senior living communities in three states: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Waters of Pewaukee, open April of 2023 and is the 13th community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from independent living to assisted living to memory care.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A Christmas Carol

Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production runs from November 29 - December 24. Ryan Jay sits down with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge to talk about the upcoming production. Matt Daniels is an actor, director, musician and teaching artist based in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI

