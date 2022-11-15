Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Speaker Grassley creates Education Reform Committee in Iowa House
DES MOINES — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with “bills containing significant reforms to (Iowa’s) educational system.”
mystar106.com
State seeks to remove governor from lawsuit over firing of IDPH spokesperson
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday as the state seeks to remove the governor and her former spokesperson from a lawsuit by the former communications director for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Polly Carver-Kimm says she was forced to resign after fulfilling public...
Comments / 0