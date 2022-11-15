Read full article on original website
Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
O’Connor files for recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors election
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate Don O’Connor is filing for a recount in the Supervisors District 3 race. After provisional ballots were counted on Monday, the Republican O’Connor is three votes behind Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp. In a written statement, O’Connor says...
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal...
Red Kettle Kick Off
Please join us this Saturday at Walmart in Mason City for The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick off featuring the Mason City Fire and Police Departments as they partner with us to kick off our kettle season. They will be manning the kettle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please...
Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man convicted after a July shooting incident in southeastern Mason City. A Cerro Gordo County jury in October found 39-year-old David Obregon guilty of reckless use of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Thursday November 17th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00. CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years,...
