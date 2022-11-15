ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

mystar106.com

Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

O’Connor files for recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors election

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate Don O’Connor is filing for a recount in the Supervisors District 3 race. After provisional ballots were counted on Monday, the Republican O’Connor is three votes behind Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp. In a written statement, O’Connor says...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Red Kettle Kick Off

Please join us this Saturday at Walmart in Mason City for The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick off featuring the Mason City Fire and Police Departments as they partner with us to kick off our kettle season. They will be manning the kettle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please...
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Thursday November 17th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00. CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA

