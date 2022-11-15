Read full article on original website
Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal...
Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man convicted after a July shooting incident in southeastern Mason City. A Cerro Gordo County jury in October found 39-year-old David Obregon guilty of reckless use of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Red Kettle Kick Off
Please join us this Saturday at Walmart in Mason City for The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick off featuring the Mason City Fire and Police Departments as they partner with us to kick off our kettle season. They will be manning the kettle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please...
Recount gives Watts two more vote, confirms victory in Cerro Gordo supervisors election
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday, Republican Chris Watts has been re-elected to the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. Democratic challenger Amanda Ragan had a deficit of 13 votes after an administrative recount and the counting of provisional ballots on Monday. Ragan had requested a recount last week.
Thursday November 17th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00. CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years,...
Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
