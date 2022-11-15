ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Red Kettle Kick Off

Please join us this Saturday at Walmart in Mason City for The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick off featuring the Mason City Fire and Police Departments as they partner with us to kick off our kettle season. They will be manning the kettle from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please...
MASON CITY, IA
Thursday November 17th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00. CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
MASON CITY, IA

