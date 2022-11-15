Read full article on original website
Amazon announces virtual clinic available in 32 states
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon's all-encompassing grip of its customer base is expanding even further with Tuesday's announcement of Amazon Clinic, a new virtual healthcare service that is to be offered in 32 states. Amazon Clinic is a message-based service that allows patients to access licensed healthcare providers without an...
Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
Thousands of independent pharmacies now able to rejoin Tricare network
Nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies will have a chance to rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials with Express Scripts. The move comes in response to the Kroger grocery chain’s Sept. 30 announcement that its 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states would no longer participate in the Tricare provider network, officials said.
What it means to leave clinical medicine
“Not too long ago, a circumstance occurred. I have experienced similar circumstances several times in my career. However, this time, my response was different. It was like a switch in my brain flipped. I was ready to leave clinical medicine. It was time for the next chapter. Wow! It was...
Personalized Healthcare And The Next Generation Digital Infrastructure
The Next Generation Of Patient Engagement Requires A New Generation Of Digital Logistics. Illumination publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Patient Journey is the comprehensive outlook of the goals recognized by every patient and their physician. It pertains to the detailed visual view backed by an information matrix about the patients' road map from the initial visit to the follow-up and healing.
What are Smart Hospitals, And How Can You Build One?
An increasing number of enterprises are investing in smart hospital solutions. These healthcare solutions integrate the digital and physical assets of hospitals into a single framework that connects clinical and business procedures and assets. The so-called “smart hospital” is characterized by many technologies that enable hospitals to become more efficient...
Fighting RSV in babies starts with a mother’s antibodies
A respiratory virus that commonly infects infants and young children—and can be harmful to older adults, too—is circulating across the US. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, rose higher and earlier in the year than what’s expected of a usual winter-season spike. By the start of November, the virus had swamped pediatric wards at such levels that clinicians told The New York Times it brought to mind the COVID pandemic’s first surge.
How to find the right medical cannabis doctor for you
Looking For The Right Medical Cannabis Doctor? Here Are Some Things To Consider. In the US particularity, the legality of cannabis and related products is still different in many states. But does that impact your chances of finding a good cannabis doctor near you? Yes, but here are some things you should consider while searching for a doctor. We bet you will be able to find the right one.
