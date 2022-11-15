Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Who has the most Grammys? The top Grammy Award records of all time.
Georg Solti has won the most Grammy awards — 31 in his career. He was nominated for 74 Grammys. Beyoncé is the most Grammy-awarded female artist.
ETOnline.com
GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Bustle
Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”
The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
BBC
Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'
Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
Additional 2022 American Music Awards Performers Named: P!nk, Stevie Wonder, and More
The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place in just a few days, and its slate of performers grew with several performers being added to the roster. This includes hit singer P!nk and music legend Stevie Wonder hitting the stage at the award show. The 2022 American Music Awards’ previously-announced performers The 2022 …
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Miranda Lambert Gives Heartfelt Reaction After Receiving 4 Grammy Nominations
The Recording Academy released its list of Grammy nominees on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert came away with four nominations. This year, her latest album Palomino is up for Best Country Album. Tracks from that record also produced two nominations. “If I Was a Cowboy” is up for Best Country Song and “In His Arms” is up for Best Country Solo Performance. Additionally, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Miranda’s duet with Luke Combs, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
dancehallmag.com
Grace Jones, BEAM Nominated For ‘Album Of The Year’ At Grammy Awards 2023
Jamaican fashion icon and singer Grace Jones and Papa San’s eldest son BEAM are among those nominated for Album Of The Year (AOTY) at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Jones and BEAM were both featured on tracks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, which was announced on Tuesday, as one of the contenders for the Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
TMZ.com
Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Rich Spirit' Video Following Grammy Noms
Kendrick Lamar is set up to do a bunch of damage at the 2023 Grammy Awards with 8 nominations ... and he's celebrating by dropping off a new music video from his "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" album. K-Dot's vid for his "Rich Spirit" single debuted Wednesday, and the...
Lady Gaga is 'honored' to be nominated for 2 Grammy awards
Lady Gaga is celebrating her two Grammy 2023 nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Taking to her Instagram, the A Star is Born actress shared a thank you post with her followers, sharing images of her Top Gun: Maverick inspired music video. She wrote: "I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for “Hold My Hand” and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers."
Comments / 0