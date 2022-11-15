WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Community members set up tarps around the J.B. Wise pavilion in Watertown to help homeless people who stay there keep warm. The gesture drew sharp criticism from Mayor Jeff Smith who in an email to city council members and the city police chief. He said it is “absolutely unacceptable,” saying the pavilion is not someone’s personal property and asked if someone obtained a permit to enclose the pavilion.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO