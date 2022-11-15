Read full article on original website
Group to discuss medical aid in dying
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There will be a community conversation in Canton Thursday evening to talk about medical aid in dying. The non-profit Compassion & Choices is making a stop in the north country as part of its campaign to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act in the New York state legislature.
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
Fitness with Jamie: Increasing the intensity
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us how to incorporate a large fitness loop and a dumbbell to work the arms, core, and legs. She says the loop increases the intensity of the exercises when all you have is a lightweight dumbbell. Don’t forget, you can...
Homeless brace for for snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of Watertown’s homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion off the Black River Parkway. As the snowstorm approaches, a city council member is worried and reminding people to not forget about the homeless. “They’re in survival mode...
Local dairy farm to host virtual tour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of virtual tours next week designed to give students a close look at farming. Mark Murray from Murcrest Farms says the tours are put on by the American Dairy Association. Watch the video above for his interview and to see the 2-day-old calf he brought with him.
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
Making snowmen and digging out in Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the lake effect snowstorm hit Gouverneur, its impact was lighter than what parts of Jefferson County dealt with Friday. Matthew Spilman was plowing his fifth driveway and says that people need to be reminded of the dangers of snow. “Shovel, try to stay off...
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County there are 26 towns and villages. But once upon a time, there were others. Like Dannatburg, which was just outside Watson. “If you were to go to Dannatburg today, you’d find there’s almost nothing there,” Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller said. “It’s what we call one of the lost communities of Lewis County.”
NYS asks for federal help after historic snowstorm
Town of Hamburg, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking President Biden for a Federal Emergency Declaration for 11 New York State counties. If approved, the Emergency Declaration will provide immediate federal funding to impacted counties to support ongoing response and rescue operations. The counties included in the...
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Fort Drum soldiers take to the sky to help feed needy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - From rucksacks to the air to shelves, Fort Drum soldiers used their day Thursday to help a food pantry. An early morning bugle signaled the start for soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. It was followed by a 5.5-mile...
Watertown mayor objects to tarps on pavilion to protect homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Community members set up tarps around the J.B. Wise pavilion in Watertown to help homeless people who stay there keep warm. The gesture drew sharp criticism from Mayor Jeff Smith who in an email to city council members and the city police chief. He said it is “absolutely unacceptable,” saying the pavilion is not someone’s personal property and asked if someone obtained a permit to enclose the pavilion.
Why will Watertown Golf Club financial deal be secret? Depends on who you ask
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Watertown goes through with doing a golf course deal with developers Mike Lundy and PJ Simao for $3.4 million, who gets how much money will be kept out of the public’s view. Why? It depends on who you ask about what was said behind closed doors.
CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Born in Massena, NY on...
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday. City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.
John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls Road, passed away early Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. John is survived by a daughter and her companion, Dena Starkey and Larry Johnson of Lyons Falls; three grandchildren, Virginia “Ginger” Williams and her companion, Robert Baslow; Louis A. “Butch” Brecheen II and his wife Brandy; Charles D. “Bocky” and Kimberly Brecheen; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Stormie, Sarah and David; and a great-great grandson, Bryan. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Audrey; his son-in-law, Kent Lachney; a brother, Amile Starkey.
Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
