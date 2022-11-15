Amazon has the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight on sale right now for $69.98. That is down from its regular price of $139.98. Making this a pretty incredible Black Friday Deal. Basically, this is a floodlight, with a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) camera mounted on it. So it’s not really much special, but it will work the same as the other Blink cameras, so if you have those around your home, this will be easy to set up and use.

1 DAY AGO