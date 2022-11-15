Read full article on original website
Amazon layoffs will continue into 2023
Recently, we got the news that Amazon was in the process of laying off around 10,000 employees. Now, it appears that the situation is far from over. According to a letter sent to Amazon employees, the layoffs will continue into early 2023. Amazon is experiencing some financial issues due to...
Amazon is cutting jobs in the Alexa and Luna departments
Amazon is having the largest mass layoff in the company’s history, even though it only accounts for less than 1% of its global workforce. Over the next week, around 10,000 Amazon employees are going to be laid off. This includes about 3% of the company’s corporate staff. Now, we have news that the job cuts are also going to affect Amazon Alexa and Luna employees.
This Pixel 6a Black Friday sale is the best smartphone deal you'll find
The Google Pixel 6a is back down to just $299. That’s $150 off of its regular price, which was already a pretty good price, to be quite honest. But Google has dropped it again to $299, making this the best value smartphone deal that you’ll find this holiday season.
Save big on Razer's BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard for Black Friday
Amazon is dropping the price of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard by 35% for Black Friday, bringing the price down from $229.99 to just $149.99. This is a pretty big savings on one of Razer’s best selling mechanical gaming keyboards, making the deal even better. The Razer BlackWidow...
Black Friday: Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display drops to its lowest price ever
Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Show 5 to its lowest price ever. Now it’s just $34.99, which is down from its regular price of $64.99. That’s good for its lowest price ever. The Echo Show 5 is a 5-inch smart display with Alexa built-in. Allowing...
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch for Black Friday
Just over a month after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is finally getting its first discount. Today, it is discounted to $299. That’s taking $50 off of its regular price for Black Friday. The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, even though it’s definitely made by Fitbit who...
Black Friday: Save $1,700 on this Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV
Amazon has a great deal on the Samsung QN900B 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. It’s $1,700 off right now, bringing the price down to $3,297. That still seems like a lot of money, but it is a pretty good price here. There’s not many 8K TVs out there, but this is one of the cheaper ones out there.
Don't miss out on Black Friday gaming PC deals from Skytech
A gaming PC can be expensive but not if you shop smart, for example taking advantage of these Black Friday deals from Skytech. Black Friday is usually the best shopping day of the year because of the insane price discounts, and Skytech has some pretty decent gaming PC options available. The Skytech Chronos for instance comes with an Intel Core i7-12700F CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Which is already a good start for some great gaming performance.
OnePlus' Nord N20 just got a massive Black Friday Discount
OnePlus has discounted the Nord N20 5G, making it just $229, ahead of Black Friday. That’s going to save you $70 off of the regular price. Or roughly 25% off. That’s not too shabby. And is actually low enough for a new all-time low on the Nord N20.
Black Friday: Amazon Fire TV Sticks as low as $15
Amazon has discounted its Fire TV products ahead of Black Friday. So you can pick up a Fire TV Stick for as low as $14.99. Which is definitely really attractive these days. Here’s the prices for all Fire TV Sticks that are on sale right now:. Fire TV Stick...
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support
Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Google's Nest Cams & Doorbells are discounted for Black Friday
Amazon has a great deal on many of the new Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells, that you can take advantage of today. Instead of waiting for Black Friday. Here’s everything that’s on sale from Nest right now. Nest Cam Outdoor – $119 (reg. $179) Nest Cam Outdoor...
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, before Black Friday
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Black Friday: OnePlus 10 Pro drops to its all-time lowest price
In Amazon’s Black Friday sale today, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets discounted by up to $250. That brings the 128GB model down to just $549, while the 256GB model is going to be $799 (for $70 off). These are some pretty good prices for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10T is not on sale.
Black Friday: Blink Outdoor + Floodlight is half off
Amazon has the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight on sale right now for $69.98. That is down from its regular price of $139.98. Making this a pretty incredible Black Friday Deal. Basically, this is a floodlight, with a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) camera mounted on it. So it’s not really much special, but it will work the same as the other Blink cameras, so if you have those around your home, this will be easy to set up and use.
Material You is coming to Chromebooks, and here's an early look
Material You has made a big splash on Android smartphones, and some of its design cues have snuck their way into ChromeOS. However, Google is not stopping there. The company is going to bring Material You over to Chromebooks, and we have an early first look. Material You, just like...
Black Friday: Google's Pixel Buds Pro falls to its lowest price yet
Amazon has just marked down the Google Pixel Buds Pro, making them cheaper than they have ever been. Coming in at just $149.99 right now. That’s a solid $50 off of their regular price. That’s a really good Black Friday deal to pick up, especially if you already have a Pixel smartphone.
Use the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers on any phone
OnePlus earlier this year launched a Genshin Impact Edition model of the 10T that came with special wallpapers and more. But you can’t get the device outside of China. This is not too different from the likes of ASUS’s Batman Edition ROG Phone 6 Pro. Or, for the time being, the recently released Diablo Immortal Edition ROG Phone 6.
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
