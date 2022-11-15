ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Lootpress

Driver speeding through accident scene arrested for Felony Driving Revoked DUI 3rd Offense

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces a felony charge along with several misdemeanor charges following an early November traffic incident. As indicated by reports from Corporal S.D. Kyle of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, authorities were investigating the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the entrance of Poe Run Rd on US 33.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather

KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Morgan Messenger

Berkeley Springs Police has new patrolman

Patrolman Nicholas Queen, 19, is the newest member of the Berkeley Springs Police Department for the Town of Bath. Queen graduated from Martinsburg High School in May. He applied for his new job in Berkeley Springs and was hired on September 26. He will receive training at the West Virginia...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Clarke County

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. Nov. 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m. 47-year-old Gary W. Meadows Jr. of Boyce was walking along Route 340 near Llewellyn Lane without reflective elements and wearing dark clothing. Meadows was...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Government Technology

Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System

(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
CUMBERLAND, MD
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County

Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

