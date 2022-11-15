Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman charged after deputies find marijuana in Preston County home
A woman was charged after deputies found marijuana during a home check in Preston County.
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Bodycam footage, bloody photos, baseball bat shown to jury during Albright murder trial
A murder trial continued in Preston County on Wednesday for a man who is accused of killing his stepfather.
Mon County deputies searching for man wanted for first degree murder after suspicious crash
A man involved in a fatal crash now has a warrant against him for first degree murder, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Driver speeding through accident scene arrested for Felony Driving Revoked DUI 3rd Offense
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces a felony charge along with several misdemeanor charges following an early November traffic incident. As indicated by reports from Corporal S.D. Kyle of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, authorities were investigating the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the entrance of Poe Run Rd on US 33.
Officers highlight suspect’s ‘odd’ behavior during Preston County murder trial
A murder trial for Zachary Saunders, who is accused of murdering his stepfather John Uphold, continued in Preston County on Tuesday.
WTAP
A bomb threat was made from a local hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
WVNews
Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather
KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that was reported as a shooting outside of Morgantown.
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs Police has new patrolman
Patrolman Nicholas Queen, 19, is the newest member of the Berkeley Springs Police Department for the Town of Bath. Queen graduated from Martinsburg High School in May. He applied for his new job in Berkeley Springs and was hired on September 26. He will receive training at the West Virginia...
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Clarke County
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. Nov. 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m. 47-year-old Gary W. Meadows Jr. of Boyce was walking along Route 340 near Llewellyn Lane without reflective elements and wearing dark clothing. Meadows was...
Government Technology
Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System
(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
wfmd.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County
Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
Comments / 0