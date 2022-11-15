Read full article on original website
Why Your Android Phone Keeps Losing Network Connection And How You Can Fix It
If you're Android isn't connecting to the internet, there could be several reasons, but there are also solutions to fix it.
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
CNET
Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free
New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
ZDNet
30+ best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
ZDNet
What you should know before buying an older phone this holiday
It's the holiday shopping season, which means the smartphones in our pockets will all of a sudden start to act up, randomly crash apps, and mercilessly dip in battery levels to guilt-trip us to upgrade. If you've fought this battle long enough and finally decided to seek a replacement to close out the year, then you may be wondering what's better: a brand-new phone or an older one that you know will serve just fine.
Android Authority
Is your Android phone showing a "No SIM card" error? Here's what to do
Get back your network connection quickly. You need a SIM card to make phone calls, send and receive text messages, and connect to the Internet while out and about. Unfortunately, the network connection can fail on your phone because of hardware and software issues. If you see a “No SIM card” error on your Android phone, here’s what you can do to fix it.
iheart.com
Google To Pay Nearly $400 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit
Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle a lawsuit with 40 states for illegally tracking users' locations in the largest privacy settlement in U.S. history. In addition, Google must make significant improvements to its user controls and location-tracking disclosures. The states accused Google of continuing to track...
The Verge
How to record a phone conversation with an Android phone
There are a number of legitimate reasons that you’d want to record a phone call. For example, when you’re talking to a medical professional about, say, test results, you may want to make sure that you got all the information right. Or if you’re interviewing somebody for an article or for a job position, you may want to be able to make sure you remember the conversation accurately. Or if an older member of your family suddenly launches into a story about one of your grandparents, it might be nice to have a record of it.
ZDNet
5 quick tips for better Android phone security right now
Attention, all Android phone users: Keeping your phone secure is important. These days, it's sadly easy for malicious hackers to drain your bank account or steal your data. Keeping up with your security practices on the front end makes it a lot less likely you'll have to spend time, energy, and maybe even money after you run into trouble.
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
Android Authority
Google Wallet is now on select Fitbit devices
Google Wallet is available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 with Google Maps to follow later. Google Wallet is rolling out to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4. Google Wallet will act as an additional payment option to Fitbit Pay. Google Maps will also be coming to...
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Android Authority
How to transfer data to a new Android phone
Set up your new phone with a tap. Switching to a new phone is fun and exciting but can be tedious if you have many apps and data to transfer to the new device. Luckily, some excellent cloud storage services around make it quick and easy to transfer files, settings, and app data from an older phone with just a tap. Here’s how to transfer data to a new Android phone.
