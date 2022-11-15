ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re adding a real Christmas tree this year, there are some tips that will help you keep the tree fresh beyond the holidays. Thomas Nieman, the owner of...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky High School students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. high school students put on performance to raise awareness for opioid epidemic

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic. It was described as a dramatic inspection into the lives of six fictional overdose victims. It was researched, written, and produced by 10th and 11th graders at the school. It covered all aspects of the opioid issue, from first responders to coroners and food bank operators.
BURGIN, KY
wymt.com

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Rupp Arena signs multi-year deal to continue hosting Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/KHSAA) - Rupp Arena and the KHSAA extended their contract to continue hosting the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournaments for at least three more years, the KHSAA announced Thursday. Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment. The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday. “Very rewarding opportunity to be...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy