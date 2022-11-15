Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re adding a real Christmas tree this year, there are some tips that will help you keep the tree fresh beyond the holidays. Thomas Nieman, the owner of...
wymt.com
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
wymt.com
UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky High School students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
wymt.com
Ky. high school students put on performance to raise awareness for opioid epidemic
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic. It was described as a dramatic inspection into the lives of six fictional overdose victims. It was researched, written, and produced by 10th and 11th graders at the school. It covered all aspects of the opioid issue, from first responders to coroners and food bank operators.
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
wymt.com
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
wymt.com
Madison County launching pilot behavioral health program for criminal offenders
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is one of 11 Kentucky counties participating in a new behavioral pilot program. The program will allow some people charged with crimes to receive behavioral health treatment instead of going to jail. “We’re trying to arrest people and put them in a jail...
wymt.com
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
wymt.com
Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
wymt.com
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
wymt.com
Rupp Arena signs multi-year deal to continue hosting Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/KHSAA) - Rupp Arena and the KHSAA extended their contract to continue hosting the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournaments for at least three more years, the KHSAA announced Thursday. Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the...
wymt.com
Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment. The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday. “Very rewarding opportunity to be...
