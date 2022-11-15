Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift has finally issued a response after thousands of her fans were left distraught over the outcome of Ticketmaster's disastrous presale events earlier this week. The singer, 32, issued a lengthy message to her fans on Friday, Nov. 18, the same day that tickets for the highly-anticipated "The Eras Tour" were scheduled to go on sale to the general public before the sale was canceled by Ticketmaster as a result of "insufficient" remaining inventory.
Reba Shares Heartbreaking Post Mourning the Loss of Her 'Angel' Dog
Reba McEntire is honoring the life of her late dog, Riddler, who died earlier this week following a battle with lymphoma. McEntire and her partner, Rex Linn, announced the news in an emotional tribute shared to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, revealing that their pup sadly passed away on Wednesday.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up. After almost two years of dating, the celebrity couple has called it quits–at least for now. The award-winning singer and filmmaker began dating in January of 2021, when Wilde, 38, cast Styles as a lead in her thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh. But according to a recent Us Weekly report, the relationship has been put on pause.
‘Bridgerton’: It’s Time to Recast the Duke of Hastings, Fans Say
'Bridgerton' fans hoped Regé-Jean Page would return to his role as the Duke of Hastings, but it's clear he's not coming back — and some fans think it's time to recast the role.
