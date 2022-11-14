ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

esuwarriors.com

Eight Warriors Garner All-PSAC Honors; Breen & Supey Named First Team

LOCK HAVEN – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) unveiled their all-conference and major award winners with eight members of the third-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team among those honored. Senior Oliva Breen and junior Amy Supey were chosen to the First Team while senior Madison...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Macaluso Sisters, Warriors Nationally Ranked in NWCA NCAA Coaches Poll

MANHEIM, Pa. – In its first NCAA Women's Coaches' Poll of the regular season, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced that the East Stroudsburg women's wrestling team is tied with Gannon for 11th place as a team. Individually, ESU's Mia Macaluso (5th, 130) and Sofia Macaluso (6th, 123) were featured as nationally-ranked wrestlers.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Kotula Selected to D2CCA Atlantic Region First Team

EAST STROUDSBURG – The postseason accolades continue to come in for East Stroudsburg University women's soccer midfielder Rebeca Kotula, as she was named to the Division II Commissioner's Conference Association (D2CCA) First Team, the organization announced on Tuesday morning. Kotula paced the Warrior offense with nine goals and five...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Move Up to Fourth in D2SIDA Atlantic Region, Receive Votes in National Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – Following a pair of impressive wins, including an 86-81 win over regionally-ranked Fayetteville State, the Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) announced that the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team has moved up to fourth in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region poll and is now receiving votes in the national poll.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

McAliley Garners D2CIDA National Player of the Week Honors

EAST STROUDSBURG – The Division II Conference Information Director's Association (D2CIDA) announced on Tuesday that East Stroudsburg University men's basketball forward Lakeem McAliley has earned D2CIDA National Player of the Week honors. Through two games this season, McAliley posted a pair of double-doubles in wins over Fayetteville State and...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Melekos and Raymond Honored on College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

EAST STROUDSBURG – The College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America) announced that East Stroudsburg University women’s soccer members Rebecca Kotula and Natalie Schooley were selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team. The College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America) announced that...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

