esuwarriors.com
Eight Warriors Garner All-PSAC Honors; Breen & Supey Named First Team
LOCK HAVEN – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) unveiled their all-conference and major award winners with eight members of the third-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team among those honored. Senior Oliva Breen and junior Amy Supey were chosen to the First Team while senior Madison...
esuwarriors.com
Macaluso Sisters, Warriors Nationally Ranked in NWCA NCAA Coaches Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – In its first NCAA Women's Coaches' Poll of the regular season, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced that the East Stroudsburg women's wrestling team is tied with Gannon for 11th place as a team. Individually, ESU's Mia Macaluso (5th, 130) and Sofia Macaluso (6th, 123) were featured as nationally-ranked wrestlers.
esuwarriors.com
Kotula Selected to D2CCA Atlantic Region First Team
EAST STROUDSBURG – The postseason accolades continue to come in for East Stroudsburg University women's soccer midfielder Rebeca Kotula, as she was named to the Division II Commissioner's Conference Association (D2CCA) First Team, the organization announced on Tuesday morning. Kotula paced the Warrior offense with nine goals and five...
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Move Up to Fourth in D2SIDA Atlantic Region, Receive Votes in National Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – Following a pair of impressive wins, including an 86-81 win over regionally-ranked Fayetteville State, the Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) announced that the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team has moved up to fourth in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region poll and is now receiving votes in the national poll.
esuwarriors.com
McAliley Garners D2CIDA National Player of the Week Honors
EAST STROUDSBURG – The Division II Conference Information Director's Association (D2CIDA) announced on Tuesday that East Stroudsburg University men's basketball forward Lakeem McAliley has earned D2CIDA National Player of the Week honors. Through two games this season, McAliley posted a pair of double-doubles in wins over Fayetteville State and...
esuwarriors.com
Breen’s Overtime Goal Sends No. 3 ESU Past No. 4 West Chester in PSAC Quarterfinals
EAST STROUDSBURG – Senior Olivia Breen's goal with 4:56 left in overtime completed the comeback for the third-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team as the Warriors took #4 West Chester, 2-1, in a PSAC Quarterfinals instant classic on Tuesday afternoon at Whitenight Field. Graduate student Morgan Mesenbrink tied...
esuwarriors.com
Kotula and Schooley Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team
EAST STROUDSBURG – The College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America) announced that East Stroudsburg University women’s soccer members Rebecca Kotula and Natalie Schooley were selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Kotula, who boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA as a double major in political...
esuwarriors.com
Melekos and Raymond Honored on College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team
