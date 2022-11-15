ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting

A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car

ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

ATM User Robbed At Gunpoint In Kearny

A 49-year-old Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. One light- and one dark-skinned man approached the victim at the ATM outside of Schuyler Savings on Davis Avenue around 8:30 p.m., local police said. One of the suspects, both wearing masks, flashed...
KEARNY, NJ
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily News

Massive sweep nabs 32 Brooklyn gang members, including suspect in stray bullet shooting that wounded 3-year-old girl

A massive law enforcement sweep netted 32 suspects from a pair of bloodthirsty Brooklyn street gangs, including a suspect in the stray bullet shooting of an innocent 3-year-old girl as she walked hand-in-hand with her dad, authorities announced Tuesday. The defendants from the rival Wooo and Choo gangs were charged in four indictments with 19 shootings, including the wounding of a 62-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
PATERSON, NJ

