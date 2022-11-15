NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO