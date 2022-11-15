Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 Years
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPD
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan Migrants
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport's Terminal A (Photos)
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death daily
Man who gunned down high schooler at sports complex gets 15 years in controversial deal
A man who admitted killing a Maplewood teenager at a local sports complex last year was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in state prison after he previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the shortened jail term, authorities said. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, was arrested and charged...
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 Years
During the 2020 George Floyd protest in Brooklyn, a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van with four officers inside. She was given a six-year prison sentence on Tuesday.
Ex-Con Accused Of Shooting 16-Year-Old, Two Adults At Notorious Paterson Street Corner
UPDATE: An ex-con who was only just released from prison less than three months ago was charged with shooting and wounding three people -- including a 16-year-old juvenile – at a Paterson street corner where a young girl was gunned down earlier this year. Cleon Pooler, 30, is expected...
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman goes from being victim of death threat to threatening to kill others in less than 7 hours
On Nov. 8 at 7:44 p.m., Officer Bryan San Martin was dispatched to meet a 56-year-old Kearny woman at the Exxon gas station at Kearny and Oakwood avenues who was reporting that a man threatened to kill her (to be clear, the threats had nothing to do with Exxon or its employees).
Jittery Englewood Driver, 66, Busted With Crystal Meth, GHB Outside Little Ferry Motel: Police
A black bag on the front seat of a jittery 66-year-old Englewood motorist's unregistered car led to his arrest on crystal meth and GHB charges outside a Little Ferry motel, authorities said. Officer James Serio said he stopped Eliezer Kopelowitz on Bergen Turnpike for blowing a stop sign exiting the...
Hotel Room Raid: Long Island Man Busted With Meth, Heroin, Handgun, Secaucus PD Says
A 33-year-old Long Island man was found with meth, ecstasy, heroin and a gun in the raid of a Hudson County hotel, authorities said. Sean McDermott, of Southampton, had been wanted out of Middlesex County, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. He was found with the following while at the...
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Hotel Room Raid: Southampton Man Busted With Meth, Heroin, Handgun, Police Say
A Long Island man was found with meth, ecstasy, heroin, and a gun in a raid of a hotel in New Jersey, authorities said. Sean McDermott, age 33, of Southampton, had been wanted out of Middlesex County, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. He was found with the following while...
Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting
A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car
ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
ATM User Robbed At Gunpoint In Kearny
A 49-year-old Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. One light- and one dark-skinned man approached the victim at the ATM outside of Schuyler Savings on Davis Avenue around 8:30 p.m., local police said. One of the suspects, both wearing masks, flashed...
Member Of Paterson '230 Boys' Admits Selling Heroin-Laced Fentanyl That Killed User
A reputed member of a notorious Paterson street gang admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a user. Authorities didn't identify the victim who they said died after ingesting drugs sold by Wyzier Peterson, 25. Peterson was among 17 reputed 230 Boys...
Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana
NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: New York man caught with handgun, drugs after welfare check at Secaucus hotel
A New York man was caught with a handgun and several drugs after a Secaucus hotel called the local police for a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said. Yesterday at about 5:25 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel, located at 455 Plaza Drive, on a welfare check of a patron, Miller said in a statement.
Massive sweep nabs 32 Brooklyn gang members, including suspect in stray bullet shooting that wounded 3-year-old girl
A massive law enforcement sweep netted 32 suspects from a pair of bloodthirsty Brooklyn street gangs, including a suspect in the stray bullet shooting of an innocent 3-year-old girl as she walked hand-in-hand with her dad, authorities announced Tuesday. The defendants from the rival Wooo and Choo gangs were charged in four indictments with 19 shootings, including the wounding of a 62-year-old ...
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
