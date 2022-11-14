Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Animated Winter MountainAdrian HolmanCosta Mesa, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
uci.edu
13 UCI faculty members listed among Highly Cited Researchers
Thirteen UCI faculty members are part of the Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are used to identify individuals from across the globe who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their chosen field or fields of research. The preliminary list of Highly Cited Researchers is drawn from the papers that rank in the top 1 percent by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index over the past decade. The methodology that determines the “who’s who” of influential researchers draws on the data and analyses performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at Clarivate’s Institute for Scientific Information.
uci.edu
UCI researchers demonstrate how to trigger a pathogen release with music
Irvine, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 – Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have discovered that the safe operation of a negative pressure room – a space in a hospital or biological research laboratory designed to protect outside areas from exposure to deadly pathogens – can be disrupted by an attacker armed with little more than a smartphone.
uci.edu
UCI’s Oswald Steward to serve as president of Society for Neuroscience
Irvine, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced that Oswald Steward, director of the campus’s Reeve-Irvine Research Center, will assume the role of president of the Society for Neuroscience, the world’s largest organization for the study of the brain and nervous system, with more than 36,000 members in 95 countries. He is the fourth UCI faculty member to hold the prestigious post since the society’s founding in 1969. Steward was elected in 2020 and served as president-elect for two years; he’ll be president for one year – beginning this month at the close of the annual meeting in San Diego – and then past president for an additional year.
uci.edu
Pan’s Research Demonstrates Exceptional Influence
Nov. 16, 2022 - Xiaoqing Pan, a Henry Samueli Endowed Chair in Engineering and professor of materials science and engineering, has been named to the 2022 Highly Cited Researchers global list by Web of Science group, joining 11 other UC Irvine professors on this year’s list. This is the...
Comments / 0