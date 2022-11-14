Irvine, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced that Oswald Steward, director of the campus’s Reeve-Irvine Research Center, will assume the role of president of the Society for Neuroscience, the world’s largest organization for the study of the brain and nervous system, with more than 36,000 members in 95 countries. He is the fourth UCI faculty member to hold the prestigious post since the society’s founding in 1969. Steward was elected in 2020 and served as president-elect for two years; he’ll be president for one year – beginning this month at the close of the annual meeting in San Diego – and then past president for an additional year.

