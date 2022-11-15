Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys at Vikings: 'We're Nobody's Underdogs' - and Guess Who Oddsmakers Pick?
Earlier this year, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy coined the phrase, "We're Nobody's Underdogs.'' And now, it seems - given what the oddsmakers think about Cowboys at Vikings - truer words were never spoken.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
WFAA
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys
DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Stephen A. Smith Putting Cowboys Blame On 1 Person
Thanksgiving came early for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith as he got to see the Dallas Cowboys he despises lose to the Green Bay Packers. But there's one person he's holding most accountable for their surprise loss at Lambeau Field. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith made the assertion that...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott After Latest Loss
After their Week 10 collapse to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys organization could have reason to lose faith in their team, and ultimately, their quarterback. By publicly endorsing Prescott, Jones is showing that he still has confidence in Prescott, even though the Cowboys are now ranked third in their division after their loss.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady defends Colts' Jim Irsay over Jeff Saturday hire
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over his hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique," Brady said of Saturday during the latest edition of his "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show with broadcaster Jim Gray, as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Yardbarker
Jeff Saturday reveals his plans for his Colts staff
It appears Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn't in a hurry to add assistants to his staff. "I like the group, I like the support they give each other, they’re in clearly defined roles," Saturday said about his assistants on Wednesday, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "And I’m happy with where they are. Bringing somebody in, trying to learn an entire process or how we’ve done things? I like where the guys are so I don’t anticipate that. I’m not guaranteeing it, but in my head, I haven’t even had a chance to get that far. I’m just trying to get week two under my belt."
Comments / 0